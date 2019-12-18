Clip art football

NFL schedule

GAMES SATURDAY

Houston at Tampa Bay, noon

Buffalo at New England, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

N.Y. Giants at Washington, noon

Cincinnati at Miami, noon

New Orleans at Tennessee, noon

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, noon

Baltimore at Cleveland, noon

Carolina at Indianapolis, noon

Jacksonville at Atlanta, noon

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Playoff scenarios

Week 16

AFC

Clinched: Baltimore - AFC North; Kansas - AFC West; Buffalo and New England - playoff berths

Baltimore (at Cleveland, Sunday)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win or tie, OR

— Kansas City loss or tie, OR

— New England loss

Clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and New England loss or tie, OR

— Kansas City loss or tie and New England loss

New England (vs. Buffalo, Saturday)

Clinches AFC East with:

— Win or tie

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and Kansas City loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Kansas City loss

Houston (at Tampa Bay, Saturday)

Clinches AFC South with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and Tennessee tie, OR

— Tennessee loss

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Tie and Pittsburgh tie, OR

— Pittsburgh loss

NFC

Clinched: New Orleans - NFC South; Green Bay, San Francisco and Seattle - playoff berths

Green Bay (at Minnesota, Monday)

Clinches NFC North with:

— Win or tie

Dallas (at Philadelphia, Sunday)

Clinches NFC East with:

— Win

Minnesota (vs. Green Bay, Monday)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win or tie, OR

— L.A. Rams loss or tie

Pro Bowl rosters

Game Sunday, Jan. 26

At Camping World Stadium

Orlando, Fla.

AFC

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; Deshaun Watson, Houston.

Tight ends: Mark Andrews, Baltimore; Travis Kelce, Kansas City.

Wide receivers: Keenan Allen, L.A. Chargers; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland.

Tackles: Trent Brown, Oakland; Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore; Laremy Tunsil, Houston.

Guards: David DeCastro, Pittsburgh; Marshal Yanda, Baltimore; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis.

Centers: Rodney Hudson, Oakland; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh.

Running backs: Nick Chubb, Cleveland; Derrick Henry, Tennessee; Mark Ingram, Baltimore.

Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore.

DEFENSE

Defensive ends: Joey Bosa, L.A. Chargers; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville; Frank Clark, Kansas City.

Interior lineman: Geno Atkins, Cincinnati; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh; Chris Jones, Kansas City.

Outside linebackers: Matthew Judon, Baltimore; Von Miller, Denver; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh.

Inside/middle linebackers: Dont'a Hightower, New England; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis.

Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, New England; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore; Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo.

Free safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Earl Thomas, Baltimore.

Strong safety: Jamal Adams, N.Y. Jets

SPECIALISTS

Punter: Brett Kern, Tennessee

Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore.

Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore.

Return specialist: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City.

Special teamer: Matthew Slater, New England.

NFC

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks: Drew Brees, New Orleans; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay; Russell Wilson, Seattle.

Tight ends: Zach Ertz, Philadelphia; George Kittle, San Francisco.

Wide receivers: Mike evans, Tampa Bay; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay; Julio Jones, Atlanta; Michael Thomas, New Orleans.

Tackles: Terron Armstead, New Orleans; Tyron Smith, Dallas; David Bakhtiari, Green Bay.

Guards: Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia; Zack Martin, Dallas; Brandon Scherff, Washington.

Centers: Travis Frederick, Dallas; Jason Kelce, Philadelphia.

Running backs: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina.

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco

DEFENSE

Defensive ends: Cameron Jordan, New Orleans; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota; Nick Bosa, San Francisco.

Interior lineman: Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta.

Outside linebackers: Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay; Khalil Mack, Chicago; Chandler Jones, Arizona.

Inside/middle linebackers: Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle.

Cornerbacks: Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans; Jalen Ramsey, L.A. Rams; Richard Sherman, San Francisco.

Free safeties: Budda Baker, Arizona; Eddie Jackson, Chicago.

Strong safety: Harrison Smith, Minnesota.

SPECIALISTS

Punter: Tress Way, Washington.

Placekicker: Wil Lutz, New Orleans.

Long snapper: Rick Lovato, Philadelphia.

Return specialist: Deonte Harris, New Orleans.

Special teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago.

College playoffs

FCS

SEMIFINALS

Games Saturday

North Dakota St. (14-0) vs. Montana St. (11-3), 1 p.m.

James Madison (13-1) vs. Weber St. (11-3), 5:30 p.m.

NCAA Division II

CHAMPIONSHIP

Games Saturday

At McKinney, Texas

Minn. St.-Mankato (14-0) vs. West Florida (12-2), 2 p.m.

NCAA Division III

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Friday

At Shenandoah, Texas

North Central (Ill.) (13-1) vs. Wis.-Whitewater (13-1), 7 p.m.

NAIA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Saturday

At Ruston, La.

Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 6 p.m.

College bowls

GAMES FRIDAY

Bahamas Bowl

At Nassau

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 1 p.m (ESPN)

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

GAMES SATURDAY

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

At Albuquerque

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego St. (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl

At Montgomery, Ala.

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas St. (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise St. (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian St. (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME MONDAY

Gasparilla Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME TUESDAY

Hawaii Bowl

At Honolulu

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES THURSDAY, DEC. 26

Independence Bowl

At Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

At Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Military Bowl

At Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

At New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan St.(6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

At Houston

Oklahoma St. (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

At San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

At Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington St. (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES SATURDAY, DEC. 28

Camping World Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa St. (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

At Arlington, Texas

Penn St. (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

At Atlanta

CFP semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

At Glendale, Ariz.

CFP semifinal, Ohio St. (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

