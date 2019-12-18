NFL schedule
GAMES SATURDAY
Houston at Tampa Bay, noon
Buffalo at New England, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
N.Y. Giants at Washington, noon
Cincinnati at Miami, noon
New Orleans at Tennessee, noon
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, noon
Baltimore at Cleveland, noon
Carolina at Indianapolis, noon
Jacksonville at Atlanta, noon
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Playoff scenarios
Week 16
AFC
Clinched: Baltimore - AFC North; Kansas - AFC West; Buffalo and New England - playoff berths
Baltimore (at Cleveland, Sunday)
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win or tie, OR
— Kansas City loss or tie, OR
— New England loss
Clinches homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and New England loss or tie, OR
— Kansas City loss or tie and New England loss
New England (vs. Buffalo, Saturday)
Clinches AFC East with:
— Win or tie
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win and Kansas City loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Kansas City loss
Houston (at Tampa Bay, Saturday)
Clinches AFC South with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and Tennessee tie, OR
— Tennessee loss
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Tie and Pittsburgh tie, OR
— Pittsburgh loss
NFC
Clinched: New Orleans - NFC South; Green Bay, San Francisco and Seattle - playoff berths
Green Bay (at Minnesota, Monday)
Clinches NFC North with:
— Win or tie
Dallas (at Philadelphia, Sunday)
Clinches NFC East with:
— Win
Minnesota (vs. Green Bay, Monday)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win or tie, OR
— L.A. Rams loss or tie
Pro Bowl rosters
Game Sunday, Jan. 26
At Camping World Stadium
Orlando, Fla.
AFC
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore; Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; Deshaun Watson, Houston.
Tight ends: Mark Andrews, Baltimore; Travis Kelce, Kansas City.
Wide receivers: Keenan Allen, L.A. Chargers; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City; DeAndre Hopkins, Houston; Jarvis Landry, Cleveland.
Tackles: Trent Brown, Oakland; Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore; Laremy Tunsil, Houston.
Guards: David DeCastro, Pittsburgh; Marshal Yanda, Baltimore; Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis.
Centers: Rodney Hudson, Oakland; Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh.
Running backs: Nick Chubb, Cleveland; Derrick Henry, Tennessee; Mark Ingram, Baltimore.
Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Baltimore.
DEFENSE
Defensive ends: Joey Bosa, L.A. Chargers; Calais Campbell, Jacksonville; Frank Clark, Kansas City.
Interior lineman: Geno Atkins, Cincinnati; Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh; Chris Jones, Kansas City.
Outside linebackers: Matthew Judon, Baltimore; Von Miller, Denver; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh.
Inside/middle linebackers: Dont'a Hightower, New England; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis.
Cornerbacks: Stephon Gilmore, New England; Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore; Marcus Peters, Baltimore; Tre'Davious White, Buffalo.
Free safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Earl Thomas, Baltimore.
Strong safety: Jamal Adams, N.Y. Jets
SPECIALISTS
Punter: Brett Kern, Tennessee
Placekicker: Justin Tucker, Baltimore.
Long snapper: Morgan Cox, Baltimore.
Return specialist: Mecole Hardman, Kansas City.
Special teamer: Matthew Slater, New England.
NFC
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks: Drew Brees, New Orleans; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay; Russell Wilson, Seattle.
Tight ends: Zach Ertz, Philadelphia; George Kittle, San Francisco.
Wide receivers: Mike evans, Tampa Bay; Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay; Julio Jones, Atlanta; Michael Thomas, New Orleans.
Tackles: Terron Armstead, New Orleans; Tyron Smith, Dallas; David Bakhtiari, Green Bay.
Guards: Brandon Brooks, Philadelphia; Zack Martin, Dallas; Brandon Scherff, Washington.
Centers: Travis Frederick, Dallas; Jason Kelce, Philadelphia.
Running backs: Dalvin Cook, Minnesota; Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas; Christian McCaffrey, Carolina.
Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
DEFENSE
Defensive ends: Cameron Jordan, New Orleans; Danielle Hunter, Minnesota; Nick Bosa, San Francisco.
Interior lineman: Fletcher Cox, Philadelphia; Aaron Donald, L.A. Rams; Grady Jarrett, Atlanta.
Outside linebackers: Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay; Khalil Mack, Chicago; Chandler Jones, Arizona.
Inside/middle linebackers: Luke Kuechly, Carolina; Bobby Wagner, Seattle.
Cornerbacks: Marshon Lattimore, New Orleans; Jalen Ramsey, L.A. Rams; Richard Sherman, San Francisco.
Free safeties: Budda Baker, Arizona; Eddie Jackson, Chicago.
Strong safety: Harrison Smith, Minnesota.
SPECIALISTS
Punter: Tress Way, Washington.
Placekicker: Wil Lutz, New Orleans.
Long snapper: Rick Lovato, Philadelphia.
Return specialist: Deonte Harris, New Orleans.
Special teamer: Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago.
College playoffs
FCS
SEMIFINALS
Games Saturday
North Dakota St. (14-0) vs. Montana St. (11-3), 1 p.m.
James Madison (13-1) vs. Weber St. (11-3), 5:30 p.m.
NCAA Division II
CHAMPIONSHIP
Games Saturday
At McKinney, Texas
Minn. St.-Mankato (14-0) vs. West Florida (12-2), 2 p.m.
NCAA Division III
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Friday
At Shenandoah, Texas
North Central (Ill.) (13-1) vs. Wis.-Whitewater (13-1), 7 p.m.
NAIA
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Saturday
At Ruston, La.
Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 6 p.m.
College bowls
GAMES FRIDAY
Bahamas Bowl
At Nassau
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 1 p.m (ESPN)
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
GAMES SATURDAY
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
At Albuquerque
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego St. (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl
At Montgomery, Ala.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas St. (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise St. (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian St. (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME MONDAY
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME TUESDAY
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES THURSDAY, DEC. 26
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan St.(6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Oklahoma St. (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington St. (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES SATURDAY, DEC. 28
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa St. (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
At Arlington, Texas
Penn St. (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
CFP semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
CFP semifinal, Ohio St. (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
