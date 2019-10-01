Clip art football

NFL schedule

GAME THURSDAY

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Atlanta at Houston, noon

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, noon

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, noon

Jacksonville at Carolina, noon

Buffalo at Tennessee, noon

Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, noon

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon

New England at Washington, noon

Arizona at Cincinnati, noon

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, noon

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Miami

GAME MONDAY

Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Prep schedule

GAMES THURSDAY

Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.

