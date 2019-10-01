NFL schedule
GAME THURSDAY
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Atlanta at Houston, noon
Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, noon
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, noon
Jacksonville at Carolina, noon
Buffalo at Tennessee, noon
Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, noon
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon
New England at Washington, noon
Arizona at Cincinnati, noon
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, noon
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Miami
GAME MONDAY
Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
Prep schedule
GAMES THURSDAY
Cedar Falls at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.