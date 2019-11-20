Clip art football

NFL schedule

GAME TODAY

Indianapolis at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon

Miami at Cleveland, noon

Seattle at Philadelphia, noon

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, noon

Carolina at New Orleans, noon

Denver at Buffalo, noon

Detroit at Washington, noon

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, noon

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

GAME MONDAY

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.

Prep playoffs

Finals

GAMES TODAY

8-player

Audubon (12-1) vs. Don Bosco (12-0), 10 a.m.

Class A

Grundy Center (11-1) vs. West Hancock (12-0), 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Solon (12-0) vs. Western Dubuque (12-0)

GAMES FRIDAY

Class 1A

Van Meter (12-0) vs. West Lyon (10-1), 10 a.m.

Class 2A

Waukon (12-0) vs. OABCIG (12-0), 1 p.m.

Class 4A

West Des Moines Valley (12-0) vs. West Des Moines Dowling (11-1), 7 p.m.

