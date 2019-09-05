NFL schedule
Season-openers
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Green Bay 10, Chicago 3
GAMES SUNDAY
Los Angeles Rams at Carolina, noon (FOX)
Tennessee at Cleveland, noon (CBS)
Kansas City at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)
Baltimore at Miami, noon (CBS)
Atlanta at Minnesota, noon (FOX)
Buffalo at New York Jets, noon (CBS)
Washington at Philadelphia, noon (FOX)
Indianapolis at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Cincinnati at Seattle, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)
New York Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)
San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)
Pittsburgh at New England, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
GAMES MONDAY
Houston at New Orleans, 6:10 p.m. (ESPN)
Denver at Oakland, 9:20 p.m. (ESPN)
NFL summary
PACKERS 10, BEARS 3
Green Bay;0;7;0;3 -- 10
Chicago;3;0;0;0 -- 3
First Quarter
Chi—FG Pineiro 38, 4:09.
Second Quarter
GB—Graham 8 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 13:08.
Fourth Quarter
GB—FG Crosby 39, 5:15.
A—62,435.
TEAM STATISTICS
;GB;Chi
First downs;13;16
Total net yards;213;254
Rushes-yards;22-47;15-46
Passing yards;166;208
Punt returns;1-1;4-36
Kickoff returns;0-0;0-0
Interceptions ret.;1-0;0-0
Comp-att-int;18-30-0;26-45-1
Sacked-yards lost;5-37;5-20
Punts-avg.;9-47.6;8-42.6
Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-yards;10-71;10-107
Time of possession;31:03;28:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Green Bay, Jones 13-39, Rodgers 3-8, Valdes-Scantling 1-0, J.Williams 5-0. Chicago, M.Davis 5-19, Montgomery 6-18, Trubisky 3-11, Patterson 1-(minus 2).
PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 18-30-0-203. Chicago, Trubisky 26-45-1-228.
RECEIVING—Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling 4-52, D.Adams 4-36, Graham 3-30, J.Williams 2-15, Lewis 2-14, T.Davis 1-28, Tonyan 1-28, Jones 1-0. Chicago, Cohen 8-49, Robinson 7-102, M.Davis 6-17, Gabriel 2-24, Montgomery 1-27, Shaheen 1-6, Patterson 1-3.
College scores
NORTHERN SUN
Bemidji St. 33, Northern St. 7
Concordia-St. Paul 41, Sioux Falls 17
St. Cloud St. 35, U-Mary 12
Minn.-Duluth 52, Minot St. 7
MSU-Moorhead 44, Minn.-Crookston 20
AMERICAN RIVERS
Buena Vista 51, Hamline 7
EAST
Charleston, W.Va. 42, Fairmont St. 39
Gannon 14, S. Connecticut 7
Glenville St. 33, Alderson-Broaddus 21
Lock Haven 57, Lincoln (Pa.) 13
Mercyhurst 21, Lake Erie 16
Millersville 21, Pace 20
Trine 38, Manchester 21
Westminster (Pa.) 66, Capital 7
W. Virginia St. 20, Frostburg St. 17
SOUTH
Carson-Newman 20, West Florida 13
Delta St. 24, Tusculum 10
Indianapolis 24, Ashland 9
Johns Hopkins 17, Randolph-Macon 12
North Greenville 17, Newberry 7
S. Arkansas 34, Southern Nazarene 14
Wingate 42, Johnson C. Smith 0
MIDWEST
Central Missouri 34, Fort Hays 30
Emporia St. 51, Northeastern St. 14
Ferris St. 24, Findlay 23
Lake Forest 27, Wisconsin Lutheran 15
Neb.-Kearney 39, Missouri Southern 27
NW Missouri 45, Missouri Western 35
Slippery Rock 62, Wayne St. (Mich.) 37
Washburn 49, Lincoln (Mo.) 27
SOUTHWEST
Angelo St. 45, W. Oregon 20
Ark.-Monticello 26, Arkansas Tech 23
NW Oklahoma 21, East Central 13
Ouachita Baptist 16, Harding 14
Pittsburg St. 37, Central Oklahoma 35
SW Oklahoma 35, SE Oklahoma 17
Trinity, Texas 41, McMurry 10
FAR WEST
Idaho St. 38, W. Colorado 13
Prep scores
CLASS 4A
District 5
Dubuque Hempstead 47, Cedar Rapids Washington 14 (ND)
OTHERS
LeMars 33, MOC-Floyd Valley 8
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 42, Sioux City North 19
Davenport West 19, Clinton 7
