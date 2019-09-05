Clip art football

NFL schedule

Season-openers

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Green Bay 10, Chicago 3

GAMES SUNDAY

Los Angeles Rams at Carolina, noon (FOX)

Tennessee at Cleveland, noon (CBS)

Kansas City at Jacksonville, noon (CBS)

Baltimore at Miami, noon (CBS)

Atlanta at Minnesota, noon (FOX)

Buffalo at New York Jets, noon (CBS)

Washington at Philadelphia, noon (FOX)

Indianapolis at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Cincinnati at Seattle, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

New York Giants at Dallas, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

San Francisco at Tampa Bay, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Pittsburgh at New England, 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

GAMES MONDAY

Houston at New Orleans, 6:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Denver at Oakland, 9:20 p.m. (ESPN)

NFL summary

PACKERS 10, BEARS 3

Green Bay;0;7;0;3 -- 10

Chicago;3;0;0;0 -- 3

First Quarter

Chi—FG Pineiro 38, 4:09.

Second Quarter

GB—Graham 8 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 13:08.

Fourth Quarter

GB—FG Crosby 39, 5:15.

A—62,435.

TEAM STATISTICS

;GB;Chi

First downs;13;16

Total net yards;213;254

Rushes-yards;22-47;15-46

Passing yards;166;208

Punt returns;1-1;4-36

Kickoff returns;0-0;0-0

Interceptions ret.;1-0;0-0

Comp-att-int;18-30-0;26-45-1

Sacked-yards lost;5-37;5-20

Punts-avg.;9-47.6;8-42.6

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;10-71;10-107

Time of possession;31:03;28:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Green Bay, Jones 13-39, Rodgers 3-8, Valdes-Scantling 1-0, J.Williams 5-0. Chicago, M.Davis 5-19, Montgomery 6-18, Trubisky 3-11, Patterson 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 18-30-0-203. Chicago, Trubisky 26-45-1-228.

RECEIVING—Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling 4-52, D.Adams 4-36, Graham 3-30, J.Williams 2-15, Lewis 2-14, T.Davis 1-28, Tonyan 1-28, Jones 1-0. Chicago, Cohen 8-49, Robinson 7-102, M.Davis 6-17, Gabriel 2-24, Montgomery 1-27, Shaheen 1-6, Patterson 1-3.

College scores

NORTHERN SUN

Bemidji St. 33, Northern St. 7

Concordia-St. Paul 41, Sioux Falls 17

St. Cloud St. 35, U-Mary 12

Minn.-Duluth 52, Minot St. 7

MSU-Moorhead 44, Minn.-Crookston 20

AMERICAN RIVERS

Buena Vista 51, Hamline 7

EAST

Charleston, W.Va. 42, Fairmont St. 39

Gannon 14, S. Connecticut 7

Glenville St. 33, Alderson-Broaddus 21

Lock Haven 57, Lincoln (Pa.) 13

Mercyhurst 21, Lake Erie 16

Millersville 21, Pace 20

Trine 38, Manchester 21

Westminster (Pa.) 66, Capital 7

W. Virginia St. 20, Frostburg St. 17

SOUTH

Carson-Newman 20, West Florida 13

Delta St. 24, Tusculum 10

Indianapolis 24, Ashland 9

Johns Hopkins 17, Randolph-Macon 12

North Greenville 17, Newberry 7

S. Arkansas 34, Southern Nazarene 14

Wingate 42, Johnson C. Smith 0

MIDWEST

Central Missouri 34, Fort Hays 30

Emporia St. 51, Northeastern St. 14

Ferris St. 24, Findlay 23

Lake Forest 27, Wisconsin Lutheran 15

Neb.-Kearney 39, Missouri Southern 27

NW Missouri 45, Missouri Western 35

Slippery Rock 62, Wayne St. (Mich.) 37

Washburn 49, Lincoln (Mo.) 27

SOUTHWEST

Angelo St. 45, W. Oregon 20

Ark.-Monticello 26, Arkansas Tech 23

NW Oklahoma 21, East Central 13

Ouachita Baptist 16, Harding 14

Pittsburg St. 37, Central Oklahoma 35

SW Oklahoma 35, SE Oklahoma 17

Trinity, Texas 41, McMurry 10

FAR WEST

Idaho St. 38, W. Colorado 13

Prep scores

CLASS 4A

District 5

Dubuque Hempstead 47, Cedar Rapids Washington 14 (ND)

OTHERS

LeMars 33, MOC-Floyd Valley 8

Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 42, Sioux City North 19

Davenport West 19, Clinton 7

