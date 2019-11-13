Clip art football

NFL schedule

GAME TODAY

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Dallas at Detroit, noon

N.Y. Jets at Washington, noon

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, noon

Denver at Minnesota, noon

Houston at Baltimore, noon

Buffalo at Miami, noon

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon

Atlanta at Carolina, noon

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay

GAME MONDAY

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, 7:15 p.m.

College scores

MIDWEST

Miami (Ohio) 44, Bowling Green 3

N. Illinois 31, Toledo 28

