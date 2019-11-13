NFL schedule
GAME TODAY
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Dallas at Detroit, noon
N.Y. Jets at Washington, noon
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, noon
Denver at Minnesota, noon
Houston at Baltimore, noon
Buffalo at Miami, noon
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon
Atlanta at Carolina, noon
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay
GAME MONDAY
Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, 7:15 p.m.
College scores
MIDWEST
Miami (Ohio) 44, Bowling Green 3
N. Illinois 31, Toledo 28
