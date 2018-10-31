Try 1 month for 99¢
NFL schedule

GAME TODAY

Oakland at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

N.Y. Jets at Miami, noon

Atlanta at Washington, noon

Detroit at Minnesota, noon

Kansas City at Cleveland, noon

Tampa Bay at Carolina, noon

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, noon

Chicago at Buffalo, noon

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New England, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati

GAME MONDAY

Tennessee at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

College

MIDWEST

Toledo 45, Ball St. 13

