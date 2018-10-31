NFL schedule
GAME TODAY
Oakland at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
N.Y. Jets at Miami, noon
Atlanta at Washington, noon
Detroit at Minnesota, noon
Kansas City at Cleveland, noon
Tampa Bay at Carolina, noon
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, noon
Chicago at Buffalo, noon
L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New England, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati
GAME MONDAY
Tennessee at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
College
MIDWEST
Toledo 45, Ball St. 13
