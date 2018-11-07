Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

NFL schedule

GAME TODAY

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Arizona at Kansas City, noon

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, noon

Detroit at Chicago, noon

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon

Washington at Tampa Bay, noon

New Orleans at Cincinnati, noon

New England at Tennessee, noon

Atlanta at Cleveland, noon

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston

GAME MONDAY

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

College

MIDWEST

Miami (Ohio) 30, Ohio 28

N. Illinois 38, Toledo 15

Prep playoffs

Semifinals

GAMES TODAY

8-player

9 a.m. – Rockford (10-1) vs. Southeast Warren (12-0)

Noon – New London (10-1) vs. Fremont-Mills (10-1)

Class 3A

5:30 p.m. – West. Dubuque (9-2) vs. Sgt. Bluff-Luton (10-1)

8:15 p.m. – Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-0) vs. Lewis Central (11-0)

GAMES FRIDAY

Class A

10 a.m. – West Hancock (9-2) vs. Hudson (11-0)

1 p.m. – Edgewood-Colesburg (10-1) vs. AHSTW (11-0)

Class 4A

4 p.m. – West Des Moines Dowling (9-2) vs. Bettendorf (10-1)

7 p.m. – SE Polk (6-5) vs. Cedar Falls (11-0)

GAMES SATURDAY

Class 1A

10 a.m. – Pella Christian (8-3) vs. Dike-New Hartford (11-0)

1 p.m. – West Sioux (10-1) vs. Van Meter (11-0)

Class 2A

4 p.m. – Waukon (10-1) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (10-1)

7 p.m. – West Liberty (8-3) vs. PCM (11-0)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments