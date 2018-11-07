NFL schedule
GAME TODAY
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Arizona at Kansas City, noon
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, noon
Detroit at Chicago, noon
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon
Washington at Tampa Bay, noon
New Orleans at Cincinnati, noon
New England at Tennessee, noon
Atlanta at Cleveland, noon
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston
GAME MONDAY
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
College
MIDWEST
Miami (Ohio) 30, Ohio 28
N. Illinois 38, Toledo 15
Prep playoffs
Semifinals
GAMES TODAY
8-player
9 a.m. – Rockford (10-1) vs. Southeast Warren (12-0)
Noon – New London (10-1) vs. Fremont-Mills (10-1)
Class 3A
5:30 p.m. – West. Dubuque (9-2) vs. Sgt. Bluff-Luton (10-1)
8:15 p.m. – Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-0) vs. Lewis Central (11-0)
GAMES FRIDAY
Class A
10 a.m. – West Hancock (9-2) vs. Hudson (11-0)
1 p.m. – Edgewood-Colesburg (10-1) vs. AHSTW (11-0)
Class 4A
4 p.m. – West Des Moines Dowling (9-2) vs. Bettendorf (10-1)
7 p.m. – SE Polk (6-5) vs. Cedar Falls (11-0)
GAMES SATURDAY
Class 1A
10 a.m. – Pella Christian (8-3) vs. Dike-New Hartford (11-0)
1 p.m. – West Sioux (10-1) vs. Van Meter (11-0)
Class 2A
4 p.m. – Waukon (10-1) vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (10-1)
7 p.m. – West Liberty (8-3) vs. PCM (11-0)
