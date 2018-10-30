Try 1 month for 99¢
NFL schedule

GAME THURSDAY

Oakland at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

N.Y. Jets at Miami, noon

Atlanta at Washington, noon

Detroit at Minnesota, noon

Kansas City at Cleveland, noon

Tampa Bay at Carolina, noon

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, noon

Chicago at Buffalo, noon

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New England, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati

GAME MONDAY

Tennessee at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

College

EAST

Buffalo 51, Miami (Ohio) 42

MIDWEST

Kent St. 35, Bowling Green 28

Playoff rankings

Team;Rec.

1. Alabama;8-0

2. Clemson;8-0

3. LSU;7-1

4. Notre Dame;8-0

5. Michigan;7-1

6. Georgia;7-1

7. Oklahoma;7-1

8. Washington St.;7-1

9. Kentucky;7-1

10. Ohio St.;7-1

11. Florida;6-2

12. UCF;7-0

13. West Virginia;6-1

14. Penn St.;6-2

15. Utah;6-2

16. Iowa;6-2

17. Texas;6-2

18. Mississippi St.;5-3

19. Syracuse;6-2

20. Texas A&M;5-3

21. NC State;5-2

22. Boston College;6-2

23. Fresno St.;7-1

24. Iowa St.;4-3

25. Virginia;6-2

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. The championship game will be played on Jan. 7, 2019 at Santa Clara, Calif.

