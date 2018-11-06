Try 1 month for 99¢
NFL schedule

GAME THURSDAY

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Arizona at Kansas City, noon

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, noon

Detroit at Chicago, noon

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon

Washington at Tampa Bay, noon

New Orleans at Cincinnati, noon

New England at Tennessee, noon

Atlanta at Cleveland, noon

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston

GAME MONDAY

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

College

EAST

Buffalo 48, Kent St. 14

Playoff rankings

;Team;Rec.

1. Alabama;9-0

2. Clemson;9-0

3. Notre Dame;9-0

4. Michigan;8-1

5. Georgia;8-1

6. Oklahoma;8-1

7. LSU;7-2

8. Washington St.;8-1

9. West Virginia;7-1

10. Ohio St.;8-1

11. Kentucky;7-2

12. UCF;8-0

13. Syracuse;7-2

14. NC State;6-2

15. Florida;6-3

16. Mississippi St.;6-3

17. Boston College;7-2

18. Michiagn St.;6-3

19. Texas;6-3

20. Penn St.;6-3

21. Iowa;6-3

22. Iowa St.;5-3

23. Fresno St.;8-1

24. Auburn;6-3

25. Washington;7-3

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. The championship game will be played on Jan. 7, 2019 at Santa Clara, Calif.

