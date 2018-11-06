NFL schedule
GAME THURSDAY
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Arizona at Kansas City, noon
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, noon
Detroit at Chicago, noon
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon
Washington at Tampa Bay, noon
New Orleans at Cincinnati, noon
New England at Tennessee, noon
Atlanta at Cleveland, noon
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston
GAME MONDAY
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
College
EAST
Buffalo 48, Kent St. 14
Playoff rankings
;Team;Rec.
1. Alabama;9-0
2. Clemson;9-0
3. Notre Dame;9-0
4. Michigan;8-1
5. Georgia;8-1
6. Oklahoma;8-1
7. LSU;7-2
8. Washington St.;8-1
9. West Virginia;7-1
10. Ohio St.;8-1
11. Kentucky;7-2
12. UCF;8-0
13. Syracuse;7-2
14. NC State;6-2
15. Florida;6-3
16. Mississippi St.;6-3
17. Boston College;7-2
18. Michiagn St.;6-3
19. Texas;6-3
20. Penn St.;6-3
21. Iowa;6-3
22. Iowa St.;5-3
23. Fresno St.;8-1
24. Auburn;6-3
25. Washington;7-3
The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. The championship game will be played on Jan. 7, 2019 at Santa Clara, Calif.
