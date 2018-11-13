NFL schedule
GAME THURSDAY
Green Bay at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Houston at Washington, noon
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, noon
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon
Dallas at Atlanta, noon
Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon
Carolina at Detroit, noon
Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets
GAME MONDAY
Kansas City vs L.A. Rams at Mexico City, Mexico, 7:15 p.m.
College
MIDWEST
Ball St. 42, W. Michigan 41, OT
Playoff rankings
Team;Rec.
1. Alabama;10-0
2. Clemson;10-0
3. Notre Dame;10-0
4. Michigan;9-1
5. Georgia;9-1
6. Oklahoma;9-1
7. LSU;8-2
8. Washington St.;9-1
9. West Virginia;8-1
10. Ohio St.;9-1
11. UCF;9-0
12. Syracuse;8-2
13. Florida;7-3
14. Penn St.;7-3
15. Texas;7-3
16. Iowa St.;6-3
17. Kentucky;7-3
18. Washington;7-3
19. Utah;7-3
20. Boston College;7-3
21. Mississippi St.;6-4
22. Northwestern;6-4
23. Utah St.;9-1
24. Cincinnati;9-1
25. Boise St.;8-2
The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. The championship game will be played on Jan. 7 at Santa Clara, Calif.
