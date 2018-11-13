Try 1 month for 99¢
NFL schedule

GAME THURSDAY

Green Bay at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Houston at Washington, noon

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, noon

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon

Dallas at Atlanta, noon

Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon

Carolina at Detroit, noon

Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets

GAME MONDAY

Kansas City vs L.A. Rams at Mexico City, Mexico, 7:15 p.m.

College

MIDWEST

Ball St. 42, W. Michigan 41, OT

Playoff rankings

Team;Rec.

1. Alabama;10-0

2. Clemson;10-0

3. Notre Dame;10-0

4. Michigan;9-1

5. Georgia;9-1

6. Oklahoma;9-1

7. LSU;8-2

8. Washington St.;9-1

9. West Virginia;8-1

10. Ohio St.;9-1

11. UCF;9-0

12. Syracuse;8-2

13. Florida;7-3

14. Penn St.;7-3

15. Texas;7-3

16. Iowa St.;6-3

17. Kentucky;7-3

18. Washington;7-3

19. Utah;7-3

20. Boston College;7-3

21. Mississippi St.;6-4

22. Northwestern;6-4

23. Utah St.;9-1

24. Cincinnati;9-1

25. Boise St.;8-2

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. The championship game will be played on Jan. 7 at Santa Clara, Calif.

