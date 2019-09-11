NFL schedule
GAME TODAY
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Seattle at Pittsburgh, noon
Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon
Arizona at Baltimore, noon
New England at Miami, noon
L.A. Chargers at Detroit, noon
Dallas at Washington, noon
Jacksonville at Houston, noon
San Francisco at Cincinnati, noon
Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, noon
Minnesota at Green Bay, noon
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.
College schedule
GAME TODAY
Northern Sun
U-Mary (0-1, 0-1) at Bemidji St. 1-0, 1-0), 7 p.m.
GAME FRIDAY
Big 12
Kansas (1-1) at Boston College (2-0), 6:30 p.m.
