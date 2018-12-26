Try 1 month for 99¢
NFL schedule

GAMES SUNDAY

Miami at Buffalo, noon

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon

Jacksonville at Houston, noon

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, noon

Detroit at Green Bay, noon

N.Y. Jets at New England, noon

Carolina at New Orleans, noon

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 3:25 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m.

College bowls

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Dallas

Boise St. (10-3) vs. Boston College (7-5), ccd., weather

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Minnesota 34, Georgia Tech 10

Cheez-It Bowl

Phoenix

TCU 10, California 7, OT

GAMES TODAY

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Duke (7-5) vs. Temple (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Miami (7-5) vs. Wisconsin (7-5), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Baylor (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES FRIDAY

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Purdue (6-6) vs. Auburn (7-5), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Syracuse (9-3) vs. West Virginia (8-3), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Iowa St. (8-4) vs. Washington St. (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES SATURDAY

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

Florida (9-3) vs. Michigan (10-2), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Virginia (7-5) vs. South Carolina (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

Nevada (7-5) vs. Arkansas St. (8-4), 12:15 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

CFP Semifinal

Clemson (13-0) vs. Notre Dame (12-0), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

CFP Semifinal

Alabama (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES MONDAY

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Cincinnati (10-2), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

Pittsburgh (7-6) vs. Stanford (8-4), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Redbox Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4), 2 p.m. (FOX)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Oklahoma St. (6-6) vs. Missouri (8-4), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Northwestern (8-5) vs. Utah (9-4), 6 p.m. (FS1)

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Texas A&M (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES TUESDAY

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Iowa (8-4) vs. Mississippi St. (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Penn State (9-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3), noon (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

LSU (9-3) vs. UCF (12-0), noon (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Ohio State (12-1) vs. Washington (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

Texas (9-4) vs. Georgia (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

MONDAY, JAN. 7

College Football Championship

Santa Clara, Calif.

Cotton Bowl winner vs. Orange Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

FCS playoffs

Championship

GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 5

At Frisco, Texas

North Dakota St. (14-0) vs. Eastern Washington (12-2), 11 a.m.

