NFL schedule
GAMES SUNDAY
Miami at Buffalo, noon
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon
Jacksonville at Houston, noon
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, noon
Detroit at Green Bay, noon
N.Y. Jets at New England, noon
Carolina at New Orleans, noon
Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m.
College bowls
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas
Boise St. (10-3) vs. Boston College (7-5), ccd., weather
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Minnesota 34, Georgia Tech 10
Cheez-It Bowl
Phoenix
TCU 10, California 7, OT
GAMES TODAY
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Duke (7-5) vs. Temple (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Miami (7-5) vs. Wisconsin (7-5), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Baylor (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES FRIDAY
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Purdue (6-6) vs. Auburn (7-5), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Syracuse (9-3) vs. West Virginia (8-3), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Iowa St. (8-4) vs. Washington St. (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES SATURDAY
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
Florida (9-3) vs. Michigan (10-2), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Virginia (7-5) vs. South Carolina (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Nevada (7-5) vs. Arkansas St. (8-4), 12:15 p.m. (CBSSN)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
CFP Semifinal
Clemson (13-0) vs. Notre Dame (12-0), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
CFP Semifinal
Alabama (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES MONDAY
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Cincinnati (10-2), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Pittsburgh (7-6) vs. Stanford (8-4), 1 p.m. (CBS)
Redbox Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4), 2 p.m. (FOX)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Oklahoma St. (6-6) vs. Missouri (8-4), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Northwestern (8-5) vs. Utah (9-4), 6 p.m. (FS1)
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Texas A&M (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES TUESDAY
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Iowa (8-4) vs. Mississippi St. (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Penn State (9-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3), noon (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
LSU (9-3) vs. UCF (12-0), noon (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Ohio State (12-1) vs. Washington (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Texas (9-4) vs. Georgia (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
MONDAY, JAN. 7
College Football Championship
Santa Clara, Calif.
Cotton Bowl winner vs. Orange Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
FCS playoffs
Championship
GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 5
At Frisco, Texas
North Dakota St. (14-0) vs. Eastern Washington (12-2), 11 a.m.
