NFL schedule

GAME THURSDAY

Philadelphia at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Carolina at Houston, noon

Cleveland at Baltimore, noon

Kansas City at Detroit, noon

Oakland at Indianapolis, noon

L.A. Chargers at Miami, noon

Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon

Tennessee at Atlanta, noon

New England at Buffalo, noon

Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m.

Open: San Francisco, N.Y. Jets

GAME MONDAY

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

College schedule

GAME THURSDAY

Northern Sun

Augustana (2-1, 2-1) at Sioux Falls (2-1, 2-1), 6 p.m.

GAME FRIDAY

Big Ten

Penn St. (0-0, 3-0) at Maryland (0-0, 2-1), 7 p.m.

