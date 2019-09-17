Clip art football

NFL schedule

GAME THURSDAY

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Miami at Dallas, noon

Oakland at Minnesota, noon

Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon

Baltimore at Kansas City, noon

Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon

Detroit at Philadelphia, noon

Denver at Green Bay, noon

N.Y. Jets at New England, noon

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Chicago at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

College schedule

GAME THURSDAY

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa (0-2, 0-2) at Winona St. (1-1, 1-1), 6 p.m.

