NFL schedule
GAME TODAY
Tennessee at Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Miami at Dallas, noon
Oakland at Minnesota, noon
Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon
Baltimore at Kansas City, noon
Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon
Detroit at Philadelphia, noon
Denver at Green Bay, noon
N.Y. Jets at New England, noon
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Chicago at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
College schedule
GAME TODAY
Northern Sun
Upper Iowa (0-2, 0-2) at Winona St. (1-1, 1-1), 6 p.m.
