NFL schedule

GAMES THURSDAY

New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Denver at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Preseason ends

College schedule

GAMES TODAY

Big Ten

New Mexico St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Big 12

Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Missouri Valley

Quincy at Indiana St., 6 p.m.

Southern Illinois at Murray St., 6 p.m.

Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.

Western Illinois at Montana St., 8 p.m.

Northern Sun

Minn.-Duluth at Minot St., 6 p.m.

Northern St. at Bemidji St., 6 p.m.

SW Minnesota St. at Minn. St.-Mankato, 6 p.m.

U-Mary at St. Cloud St., 6 p.m.

Winona St. at Wayne St., 6 p.m.

Minn.-Crookston at MSU-Moorhead, 6:30 p.m.

Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 7 p.m.

American Rivers

Hamline at Buena Vista, 6 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Big Ten

Utah St. at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

