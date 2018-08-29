NFL schedule
GAMES THURSDAY
New England at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Denver at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Preseason ends
College schedule
GAMES TODAY
Big Ten
New Mexico St. at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Big 12
Missouri St. at Oklahoma St., 7 p.m.
Missouri Valley
Quincy at Indiana St., 6 p.m.
Southern Illinois at Murray St., 6 p.m.
Western Illinois at Montana St., 8 p.m.
Northern Sun
Minn.-Duluth at Minot St., 6 p.m.
Northern St. at Bemidji St., 6 p.m.
SW Minnesota St. at Minn. St.-Mankato, 6 p.m.
U-Mary at St. Cloud St., 6 p.m.
Winona St. at Wayne St., 6 p.m.
Minn.-Crookston at MSU-Moorhead, 6:30 p.m.
Concordia-St. Paul at Sioux Falls, 7 p.m.
American Rivers
Hamline at Buena Vista, 6 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Big Ten
Utah St. at Michigan St., 6 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
