NFL schedule
GAME TODAY
Denver at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Tennessee vs L.A. Chargers at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Jets, noon
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, noon
Detroit at Miami, noon
Houston at Jacksonville, noon
Carolina at Philadelphia, noon
New England at Chicago, noon
Buffalo at Indianapolis, noon
New Orleans at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh
GAME MONDAY
N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
