NFL schedule

GAME TODAY

Denver at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Tennessee vs L.A. Chargers at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Jets, noon

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, noon

Detroit at Miami, noon

Houston at Jacksonville, noon

Carolina at Philadelphia, noon

New England at Chicago, noon

Buffalo at Indianapolis, noon

New Orleans at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh

GAME MONDAY

N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

