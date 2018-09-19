NFL schedule
GAME TODAY
N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
New Orleans at Atlanta, noon
Buffalo at Minnesota, noon
Denver at Baltimore, noon
Indianapolis at Philadelphia, noon
Cincinnati at Carolina, noon
San Francisco at Kansas City, noon
Green Bay at Washington, noon
Oakland at Miami, noon
N.Y. Giants at Houston, noon
Tennessee at Jacksonville, noon
L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Detroit, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.
College schedule
GAME TODAY
Northern Sun
Wayne St. (1-2) at Concordia-St. Paul (1-2), 6 p.m.
GAME FRIDAY
Big Ten
Penn St. (3-0) at Illinois (2-1), 8 p.m.
Prep standings
CLASS 4A
District 5;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Cedar Falls;0;0;4;0;2
C.R. Prairie;0;0;3;1;9
Wat. West;0;0;3;1;13
Dub. Hempstead;0;0;1;3;28
Dub. Senior;0;0;1;3;32
C.R. Jefferson;0;0;0;4;39
CLASS 3A
District 3;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Waverly-SR;0;0;4;0;7
W. Delaware;0;0;3;1;20
Independence;0;0;3;1;21
Charles City;0;0;3;1;24
Decorah;0;0;2;2;28
Wat. East;0;0;0;4;50
CLASS 2A
District 3;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Clear Lake;0;0;3;1;20
Hamp.-Dum.-CAL;0;0;2;2;32
Crestwood;0;0;1;3;41
Ia. Falls-Alden;0;0;1;3;48
New Hampton;0;0;0;4;51
Forest City;0;0;0;4;52
District 4;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Waukon;0;0;3;1;14
Columbus;0;0;3;1;16
Monticello;0;0;2;2;26
Oelwein;0;0;2;2;27
N. Fayette Vall.;0;0;1;3;35
Anamosa;0;0;1;3;45
District 7;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Benton;0;0;4;0;2
W. Marshall;0;0;3;1;10
Union;0;0;2;2;18
Roland-Story;0;0;2;2;22
Nevada;0;0;2;2;23
Vinton-Shells.;0;0;0;4;47
CLASS 1A
District 3;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Sumner-Fred.;0;0;4;0;8
Aplington-Park.;0;0;2;2;31
Osage;0;0;2;2;28
Lake Mills;0;0;1;3;35
North Butler;0;0;1;3;42
Denver;0;0;0;4;51
District 6;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Dike-NH;0;0;4;0;9
North Linn;0;0;3;1;22
Jesup;0;0;1;3;45
Regina;0;0;1;3;46
South Hardin;0;0;1;3;47
East Marshall;0;0;0;4;54
CLASS A
District 4;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
St. Ansgar;2;0;3;1;22
Newman;2;0;3;1;23
S. Winneshiek;2;0;3;1;24
Central Springs;0;1;2;2;34
Nashua-Plain.;0;1;0;4;53
Postville;0;2;0;4;54
Starmont;0;2;0;4;58
District 7;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Hudson;2;0;4;0;3
Grundy Center;2;0;3;1;10
Wapsie Valley;1;1;3;1;19
North Tama;1;1;3;1;25
East Buchanan;0;1;2;2;30
BCLUW;0;1;1;3;43
GMG;0;2;1;3;47
8-PLAYER
District 2;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Northwood-Ken.;2;0;4;0;1
Don Bosco;2;0;4;0;2
Tripoli;2;0;3;1;11
Rockford;1;1;3;1;14
Riceville;0;2;2;2;32
Janesville;1;1;2;3;35
Dunkerton;0;2;1;3;39
North Iowa;0;2;1;3;41
District 3;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Turkey Valley;2;0;4;0;5
Central City;2;0;4;0;7
Midland;1;1;4;1;17
Springville;1;1;3;2;28
Easton Valley;1;1;2;2;33
Cent. Elkader;1;1;1;3;44
West Central;0;2;1;3;50
Kee High;0;2;0;4;54
District 5;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Twin Cedars;2;0;3;2;42
Gladbrook-Rein.;2;0;2;2;47
AGWSR;2;0;2;2;52
Baxter;1;1;1;3;57
Melcher-Dallas;1;1;1;3;61
Collins-Maxwell;0;2;0;5;63
Colo-NESCO;0;2;0;5;64
Meskwaki;0;2;0;4;65
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.