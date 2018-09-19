Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NFL schedule

GAME TODAY

N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

New Orleans at Atlanta, noon

Buffalo at Minnesota, noon

Denver at Baltimore, noon

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, noon

Cincinnati at Carolina, noon

San Francisco at Kansas City, noon

Green Bay at Washington, noon

Oakland at Miami, noon

N.Y. Giants at Houston, noon

Tennessee at Jacksonville, noon

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Detroit, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

College schedule

GAME TODAY

Northern Sun

Wayne St. (1-2) at Concordia-St. Paul (1-2), 6 p.m.

GAME FRIDAY

Big Ten

Penn St. (3-0) at Illinois (2-1), 8 p.m.

Prep standings

CLASS 4A

District 5;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Cedar Falls;0;0;4;0;2

C.R. Prairie;0;0;3;1;9

Wat. West;0;0;3;1;13

Dub. Hempstead;0;0;1;3;28

Dub. Senior;0;0;1;3;32

C.R. Jefferson;0;0;0;4;39

CLASS 3A

District 3;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Waverly-SR;0;0;4;0;7

W. Delaware;0;0;3;1;20

Independence;0;0;3;1;21

Charles City;0;0;3;1;24

Decorah;0;0;2;2;28

Wat. East;0;0;0;4;50

CLASS 2A

District 3;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Clear Lake;0;0;3;1;20

Hamp.-Dum.-CAL;0;0;2;2;32

Crestwood;0;0;1;3;41

Ia. Falls-Alden;0;0;1;3;48

New Hampton;0;0;0;4;51

Forest City;0;0;0;4;52

District 4;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Waukon;0;0;3;1;14

Columbus;0;0;3;1;16

Monticello;0;0;2;2;26

Oelwein;0;0;2;2;27

N. Fayette Vall.;0;0;1;3;35

Anamosa;0;0;1;3;45

District 7;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Benton;0;0;4;0;2

W. Marshall;0;0;3;1;10

Union;0;0;2;2;18

Roland-Story;0;0;2;2;22

Nevada;0;0;2;2;23

Vinton-Shells.;0;0;0;4;47

CLASS 1A

District 3;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Sumner-Fred.;0;0;4;0;8

Aplington-Park.;0;0;2;2;31

Osage;0;0;2;2;28

Lake Mills;0;0;1;3;35

North Butler;0;0;1;3;42

Denver;0;0;0;4;51

District 6;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Dike-NH;0;0;4;0;9

North Linn;0;0;3;1;22

Jesup;0;0;1;3;45

Regina;0;0;1;3;46

South Hardin;0;0;1;3;47

East Marshall;0;0;0;4;54

CLASS A

District 4;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

St. Ansgar;2;0;3;1;22

Newman;2;0;3;1;23

S. Winneshiek;2;0;3;1;24

Central Springs;0;1;2;2;34

Nashua-Plain.;0;1;0;4;53

Postville;0;2;0;4;54

Starmont;0;2;0;4;58

District 7;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Hudson;2;0;4;0;3

Grundy Center;2;0;3;1;10

Wapsie Valley;1;1;3;1;19

North Tama;1;1;3;1;25

East Buchanan;0;1;2;2;30

BCLUW;0;1;1;3;43

GMG;0;2;1;3;47

8-PLAYER

District 2;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Northwood-Ken.;2;0;4;0;1

Don Bosco;2;0;4;0;2

Tripoli;2;0;3;1;11

Rockford;1;1;3;1;14

Riceville;0;2;2;2;32

Janesville;1;1;2;3;35

Dunkerton;0;2;1;3;39

North Iowa;0;2;1;3;41

District 3;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Turkey Valley;2;0;4;0;5

Central City;2;0;4;0;7

Midland;1;1;4;1;17

Springville;1;1;3;2;28

Easton Valley;1;1;2;2;33

Cent. Elkader;1;1;1;3;44

West Central;0;2;1;3;50

Kee High;0;2;0;4;54

District 5;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Twin Cedars;2;0;3;2;42

Gladbrook-Rein.;2;0;2;2;47

AGWSR;2;0;2;2;52

Baxter;1;1;1;3;57

Melcher-Dallas;1;1;1;3;61

Collins-Maxwell;0;2;0;5;63

Colo-NESCO;0;2;0;5;64

Meskwaki;0;2;0;4;65

