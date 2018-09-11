Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art football

NFL schedule

GAME TODAY

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, noon

Houston at Tennessee, noon

Indianapolis at Washington, noon

Minnesota at Green Bay, noon

Cleveland at New Orleans, noon

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, noon

Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon

Carolina at Atlanta, noon

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, noon

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

GAME MONDAY

Seattle at Chicago, 7:15 p.m.

College schedule

GAME THURSDAY

Northern Sun

Minn.-Duluth (2-0) at St. Cloud St. (2-0), 6 p.m.

Prep schedule

GAME THURSDAY

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids Prairie (2-1) at Cedar Rapids Kennedy (2-1) (ND)

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments