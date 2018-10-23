Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

NFL schedule

GAME THURSDAY

Miami at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Philadelphia vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, noon

Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon

Seattle at Detroit, noon

Baltimore at Carolina, noon

Denver at Kansas City, noon

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, noon

N.Y. Jets at Chicago, noon

Indianapolis at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta

GAME MONDAY

New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

College score

SOUTH

Troy 38, South Alabama 17

College schedule

GAME THURSDAY

Big 12

Baylor (2-2, 4-3) at West Virginia (3-1, 5-1), 6 p.m.

