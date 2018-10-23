NFL schedule
GAME THURSDAY
Miami at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Philadelphia vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, noon
Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon
Seattle at Detroit, noon
Baltimore at Carolina, noon
Denver at Kansas City, noon
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, noon
N.Y. Jets at Chicago, noon
Indianapolis at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta
GAME MONDAY
New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.
College score
SOUTH
Troy 38, South Alabama 17
College schedule
GAME THURSDAY
Big 12
Baylor (2-2, 4-3) at West Virginia (3-1, 5-1), 6 p.m.
