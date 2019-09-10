Clip art football

NFL schedule

GAME THURSDAY

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Seattle at Pittsburgh, noon

Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon

Arizona at Baltimore, noon

New England at Miami, noon

L.A. Chargers at Detroit, noon

Dallas at Washington, noon

Jacksonville at Houston, noon

San Francisco at Cincinnati, noon

Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, noon

Minnesota at Green Bay, noon

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.

College poll

JUCO Top 25

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Hutchinson (Kan.) (11);3-0;315;1

2. Butler (Kan.)(5);3-0;298;3

2. Kilgore (Texas);3-0;298;2

4. NW Mississippi;2-0;270;4

5. Miss. Gulf Coast;2-0;244;6

6. East Mississippi;1-1;234;5

7. Snow (Utah);2-1;194;9

8. Garden City (Kan.);2-1;191;10

9. Lackawanna (Pa.);1-0;188;8

10. Iowa Central;2-1;175;12

11. Copiah-Lincoln;2-0;151;13

12. Hinds (Miss.);2-0;146;14

13. Trinity Valley;2-0;130;16

14. Monroe (N.Y.);2-0;130;15

15. Iowa Western;1-2;83;7

16. Blinn (Texas);2-1;80;18

17. Fort Scott (Kan.);2-0;65;20

18. Jones (Miss.);1-1;59;17

19. Georgia Military;2-1;40;—

20. NE Okla. A&M;1-1;33;11

Others receiving votes: ASA Brooklyn (N.Y.) 17, Nassau (N.Y.) 10, Itasca (Minn.) 4, Mesabi Range (Minn.) 2, ASA Miami 1, Cisco (Texas) 1, DuPage (Ill.) 1.

Prep polls

The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week:

CLASS 4A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. W.D.M. Valley (5);2-0;91;4

2. Ank. Centennial (4);2-0;87;2

3. Cedar Falls (1);2-0;80;3

4. W.D.M. Dowling;1-1;71;1

5. Bettendorf;2-0;67;5

6. C.R. Kennedy;2-0;45;7

7. Fort Dodge;2-0;40;T8

8. Ankeny;1-1;25;10

9. Southeast Polk;1-1;14;NR

10. C.R. Prairie;2-0;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Des Moines Roosevelt 6. Sioux City East 4. Waukee 4. Dubuque Senior 3. Marshalltown 2. Waterloo West 1. Johnston 1.

CLASS 3A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. West. Dubuque (4);2-0;93;2

2. C.R. Xavier (6);2-0;90;1

3. North Scott;2-0;73;4

4. Solon;2-0;68;3

5. C.B. Lewis Cent;2-0;65;5

6. Pella;2-0;56;6

T7. Sgt. Bluff-Luton;1-1;23;10

T7. Washington;2-0;23;T9

T9. Glenwood;2-0;14;NR

T9. Dav. Assumption;2-0;14;NR

Others receiving votes: Independence 10. Creston-Orient-Macksburg 9. Dallas Center-Grimes 6. Harlan 2. Keokuk 1. Mount Pleasant 1. Carlisle 1. Grinnell 1.

CLASS 2A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Waukon (6);2-0;95;1

2. Clear Lake (4);2-0;93;2

3. Algona;2-0;78;3

4. Spirit Lake;2-0;62;4

5. Greene County;2-0;51;5

6. Wat. Columbus;2-0;42;NR

7. D.M. Christian;2-0;40;8

8. Benton Comm.;2-0;24;NR

9. Crestwood;1-1;14;10

T10. O-ABCIG;2-0;10;NR

T10. Monticello;2-0;10;NR

Others receiving votes: Southeast Valley 8. Williamsburg 5. Camanche 4. Carroll Kuemper 4. West Marshall 4. Monroe PCM 3. Centerville 2. Boyden-Hull-RV 1.

CLASS 1A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. West Sioux (9);2-0;99;1

2. Dike-N.H. (1);2-0;87;2

3. Van Meter;2-0;71;4

4. West Branch;2-0;70;3

5. West Lyon;2-0;55;5

6. S. Cent. Calhoun;2-0;50;6

7. Treynor;2-0;40;8

8. Mediapolis;2-0;27;10

9. West. Christian;2-0;21;NR

10. Underwood;2-0;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Troy Mills North Linn 7. AC/GC 2. Mount Ayr 2. Pleasantville 2. Iowa City Regina 2. Jesup 1. Truro Interstate 35 1.

CLASS A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. West Hancock (10);2-0;100;1

2. Edgewood-Colesburg;2-0;78;3

3. St. Ansgar;2-0;76;2

4. Wapsie Valley;2-0;71;4

5. Sloan Westwood;2-0;60;5

6. North Tama;2-0;42;7

7. Grundy Center;2-0;39;9

8. BGM;2-0;26;NR

9. MFL-Mar-Mac;2-0;15;NR

10. Alta;1-1;11;8

Others receiving votes: Riverside Highland 7. Algona Garrigan 6. Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 5. Paullina South O'Brien 5. Neola Tri-Center 4. Hudson 2. Eldon Cardinal 2. Winthrop East Buchanan 1.

8-PLAYER

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

T1. Don Bosco (6);2-0;86;1

T1. New London (3);2-0;86;3

3. Remsen-S.M. (1);2-0;79;4

4. Turkey Valley;2-0;62;5

5. Iowa Valley;2-0;56;6

6. Audubon;1-1;41;9

7. Montezuma;2-0;33;7

8. C.R.-Bayard;2-0;26;NR

9. Fremont Mills;1-1;14;2

10. Lenox;3-0;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Woodbine 12. Harris-Lake Park 11. Springville 7. Janesville 6. Wyoming Midland 6. Riceville 5. Easton Valley 3. Anita CAM 2. Glidden-Ralston 2.

