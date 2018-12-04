Try 1 month for 99¢
NFL schedule

GAME THURSDAY

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, noon

N.Y. Giants at Washington, noon

Atlanta at Green Bay, noon

Indianapolis at Houston, noon

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon

Carolina at Cleveland, noon

New England at Miami, noon

Baltimore at Kansas City, noon

Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Denver at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

College playoffs

FCS quarterfinals

GAME FRIDAY

Maine (9-3) at Weber St. (10-2), 7 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Colgate (10-1) at North Dakota St. (12-0), 11 a.m.

South Dakota St. (9-2) at Kennesaw St. (11-1), 1 p.m.

UC Davis (10-2) at Eastern Washington (10-2), 3 p.m.

Division II semifinals

GAMES SATURDAY

Notre Dame (Ohio) (13-0) at Valdosta St. (12-0), 11 a.m.

Ferris St. (14-0) at Minn. St.-Mankato (13-0), 2 p.m.

Division III semifinals

GAMES SATURDAY

Johns Hopkins (12-1) at Mount Union (13-0), 11 a.m.

Mary Hardin-Baylor (13-0) vs. Wis.-Whitewater (12-0), 2:30 p.m.

NAIA championship

GAME SATURDAY, DEC. 15

At Daytona Beach, Fla.

Morningside (14-0) vs. Benedictine (Kan.) (13-1), 6 p.m.

