NFL schedule
GAME THURSDAY
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, noon
N.Y. Giants at Washington, noon
Atlanta at Green Bay, noon
Indianapolis at Houston, noon
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon
Carolina at Cleveland, noon
New England at Miami, noon
Baltimore at Kansas City, noon
Cincinnati at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Denver at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
College playoffs
FCS quarterfinals
GAME FRIDAY
Maine (9-3) at Weber St. (10-2), 7 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Colgate (10-1) at North Dakota St. (12-0), 11 a.m.
South Dakota St. (9-2) at Kennesaw St. (11-1), 1 p.m.
UC Davis (10-2) at Eastern Washington (10-2), 3 p.m.
Division II semifinals
GAMES SATURDAY
Notre Dame (Ohio) (13-0) at Valdosta St. (12-0), 11 a.m.
Ferris St. (14-0) at Minn. St.-Mankato (13-0), 2 p.m.
Division III semifinals
GAMES SATURDAY
Johns Hopkins (12-1) at Mount Union (13-0), 11 a.m.
Mary Hardin-Baylor (13-0) vs. Wis.-Whitewater (12-0), 2:30 p.m.
NAIA championship
GAME SATURDAY, DEC. 15
At Daytona Beach, Fla.
Morningside (14-0) vs. Benedictine (Kan.) (13-1), 6 p.m.
