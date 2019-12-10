NFL schedule
GAME THURSDAY
N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Denver at Kansas City, noon
Tampa Bay at Detroit, noon
Houston at Tennessee, noon
Miami at N.Y. Giants, noon
Seattle at Carolina, noon
Chicago at Green Bay, noon
New England at Cincinnati, noon
Philadelphia at Washington, noon
Cleveland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Indianapolis at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.
College playoffs
FCS
QUARTERFINALS
Games Friday
Northern Iowa (10-4) at James Madison (12-1), 6 p.m.
Austin Peay (11-3) at Montana St. (10-3), 7 p.m.
Montana (10-3) at Weber St. (10-3), 9 p.m.
Game Saturday
Illinois St. (10-4) at North Dakota St. (13-0), 11 a.m.
NCAA Division II
SEMIFINALS
Games Saturday
West Florida (11-2) at Slippery Rock (13-0), 11:30 a.m.
Minn. St.-Mankato (13-0) at Ferris St. (12-0), 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Division III
SEMIFINALS
Games Saturday
Muhlenberg (13-0) vs. North Central (Ill.) (12-1), TBD
St. John’s (Minn.) (12-1) vs. Wis.-Whitewater (12-1), TBD
NAIA
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Saturday, Dec. 21
At Ruston, La.
Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 6 p.m.
