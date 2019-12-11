Clip art football

NFL schedule

GAME TODAY

N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Denver at Kansas City, noon

Tampa Bay at Detroit, noon

Houston at Tennessee, noon

Miami at N.Y. Giants, noon

Seattle at Carolina, noon

Chicago at Green Bay, noon

New England at Cincinnati, noon

Philadelphia at Washington, noon

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

College playoffs

FCS

QUARTERFINALS

Games Friday

Northern Iowa (10-4) at James Madison (12-1), 6 p.m.

Austin Peay (11-3) at Montana St. (10-3), 7 p.m.

Montana (10-3) at Weber St. (10-3), 9 p.m.

Game Saturday

Illinois St. (10-4) at North Dakota St. (13-0), 11 a.m.

NCAA Division II

SEMIFINALS

Games Saturday

West Florida (11-2) at Slippery Rock (13-0), 11:30 a.m.

Minn. St.-Mankato (13-0) at Ferris St. (12-0), 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Division III

SEMIFINALS

Games Saturday

Muhlenberg (13-0) vs. North Central (Ill.) (12-1), TBD

St. John’s (Minn.) (12-1) vs. Wis.-Whitewater (12-1), TBD

NAIA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Saturday, Dec. 21

At Ruston, La.

Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 6 p.m.

