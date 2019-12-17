NFL schedule
GAMES SATURDAY
Houston at Tampa Bay, noon
Buffalo at New England, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
N.Y. Giants at Washington, noon
Cincinnati at Miami, noon
New Orleans at Tennessee, noon
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, noon
Baltimore at Cleveland, noon
Carolina at Indianapolis, noon
Jacksonville at Atlanta, noon
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
College playoffs
FCS
SEMIFINALS
Games Saturday
North Dakota St. (14-0) vs. Montana St. (11-3), 1 p.m.
James Madison (13-1) vs. Weber St. (11-3), 5:30 p.m.
NCAA Division II
CHAMPIONSHIP
Games Saturday
At McKinney, Texas
Minn. St.-Mankato (14-0) vs. West Florida (12-2), 2 p.m.
NCAA Division III
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Friday
At Shenandoah, Texas
North Central (Ill.) (13-1) vs. Wis.-Whitewater (13-1), 7 p.m.
NAIA
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Saturday
At Ruston, La.
Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 6 p.m.
College bowls
GAMES FRIDAY
Bahamas Bowl
At Nassau
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 1 p.m (ESPN)
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
GAMES SATURDAY
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
At Albuquerque
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego St. (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl
At Montgomery, Ala.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas St. (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise St. (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian St. (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME MONDAY
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME TUESDAY
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES THURSDAY, DEC. 26
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES FRIDAY, DEC. 27
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan St.(6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Oklahoma St. (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
AT San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington St. (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES SATURDAY, DEC. 28
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
At Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
