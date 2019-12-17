Clip art football

NFL schedule

GAMES SATURDAY

Houston at Tampa Bay, noon

Buffalo at New England, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

N.Y. Giants at Washington, noon

Cincinnati at Miami, noon

New Orleans at Tennessee, noon

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, noon

Baltimore at Cleveland, noon

Carolina at Indianapolis, noon

Jacksonville at Atlanta, noon

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

College playoffs

FCS

SEMIFINALS

Games Saturday

North Dakota St. (14-0) vs. Montana St. (11-3), 1 p.m.

James Madison (13-1) vs. Weber St. (11-3), 5:30 p.m.

NCAA Division II

CHAMPIONSHIP

Games Saturday

At McKinney, Texas

Minn. St.-Mankato (14-0) vs. West Florida (12-2), 2 p.m.

NCAA Division III

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Friday

At Shenandoah, Texas

North Central (Ill.) (13-1) vs. Wis.-Whitewater (13-1), 7 p.m.

NAIA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Saturday

At Ruston, La.

Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 6 p.m.

College bowls

GAMES FRIDAY

Bahamas Bowl

At Nassau

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 1 p.m (ESPN)

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

GAMES SATURDAY

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

At Albuquerque

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego St. (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl

At Montgomery, Ala.

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas St. (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise St. (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian St. (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME MONDAY

Gasparilla Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME TUESDAY

Hawaii Bowl

At Honolulu

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES THURSDAY, DEC. 26

Independence Bowl

At Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

At Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES FRIDAY, DEC. 27

Military Bowl

At Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

At New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan St.(6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

At Houston

Oklahoma St. (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

AT San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

At Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington St. (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES SATURDAY, DEC. 28

Camping World Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

At Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

At Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

At Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

