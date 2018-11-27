NFL schedule
GAME THURSDAY
New Orleans at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
L.A. Rams at Detroit, noon
Carolina at Tampa Bay, noon
Arizona at Green Bay, noon
Denver at Cincinnati, noon
Baltimore at Atlanta, noon
Chicago at N.Y. Giants, noon
Cleveland at Houston, noon
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, noon
Buffalo at Miami, noon
N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at New England, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
College
Playoff rankings
Team;Rec.
1. Alabama;12-0
2. Clemson;12-0
3. Notre Dame;12-0
4. Georgia;11-1
5. Oklahoma;11-1
6. Ohio St.;11-1
7. Michigan;10-2
8. UCF;11-0
9. Florida;9-3
10. LSU;9-3
11. Washington;9-3
12. Penn St.;9-3
13. Washington St.;10-2
14. Texas;9-3
15. Kentucky;9-3
16. West Virginia;8-3
17. Utah;9-3
18. Mississippi St.;8-4
19. Texas A&M;8-4
20. Syracuse;9-3
21. Northwestern;8-4
22. Boise St.;10-2
23. Iowa St.;7-4
24. Missouri;8-4
25. Fresno St.;10-2
The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. The championship game will be played on Jan. 7 at Santa Clara, Calif.
