NFL schedule

GAME THURSDAY

New Orleans at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

L.A. Rams at Detroit, noon

Carolina at Tampa Bay, noon

Arizona at Green Bay, noon

Denver at Cincinnati, noon

Baltimore at Atlanta, noon

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, noon

Cleveland at Houston, noon

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, noon

Buffalo at Miami, noon

N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at New England, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

College

Playoff rankings

Team;Rec.

1. Alabama;12-0

2. Clemson;12-0

3. Notre Dame;12-0

4. Georgia;11-1

5. Oklahoma;11-1

6. Ohio St.;11-1

7. Michigan;10-2

8. UCF;11-0

9. Florida;9-3

10. LSU;9-3

11. Washington;9-3

12. Penn St.;9-3

13. Washington St.;10-2

14. Texas;9-3

15. Kentucky;9-3

16. West Virginia;8-3

17. Utah;9-3

18. Mississippi St.;8-4

19. Texas A&M;8-4

20. Syracuse;9-3

21. Northwestern;8-4

22. Boise St.;10-2

23. Iowa St.;7-4

24. Missouri;8-4

25. Fresno St.;10-2

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl on Dec. 29. The championship game will be played on Jan. 7 at Santa Clara, Calif.

