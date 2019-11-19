NFL schedule
GAME THURSDAY
Indianapolis at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon
Miami at Cleveland, noon
Seattle at Philadelphia, noon
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, noon
Carolina at New Orleans, noon
Denver at Buffalo, noon
Detroit at Washington, noon
Oakland at N.Y. Jets, noon
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
GAME MONDAY
Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.
College
Playoff rankings
Team;Record
1. LSU;10-0
2. Ohio St.;10-0
3. Clemson;11-0
4. Georgia;9-1
5. Alabama;9-1
6. Oregon;9-1
7. Utah;9-1
8. Penn St.;9-1
9. Oklahoma;9-1
10. Minnesota;9-1
11. Florida;9-2
12. Wisconsin;8-2
13. Michigan;8-2
14. Baylor;9-1
15. Auburn;7-3
16. Notre Dame;8-2
17. Iowa;7-3
18. Memphis;9-1
19. Cincinnati;9-1
20. Boise St.;9-1
21. Oklahoma St.;7-3
22. Iowa St.;6-4
23. Southern Cal;7-4
24. Appalachian St.;9-1
25. SMU;9-1
The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28. The championship game will be played on Jan. 13, 2020 at New Orleans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.