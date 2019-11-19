Clip art football

NFL schedule

GAME THURSDAY

Indianapolis at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon

Miami at Cleveland, noon

Seattle at Philadelphia, noon

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, noon

Carolina at New Orleans, noon

Denver at Buffalo, noon

Detroit at Washington, noon

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, noon

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

GAME MONDAY

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.

College

Playoff rankings

Team;Record

1. LSU;10-0

2. Ohio St.;10-0

3. Clemson;11-0

4. Georgia;9-1

5. Alabama;9-1

6. Oregon;9-1

7. Utah;9-1

8. Penn St.;9-1

9. Oklahoma;9-1

10. Minnesota;9-1

11. Florida;9-2

12. Wisconsin;8-2

13. Michigan;8-2

14. Baylor;9-1

15. Auburn;7-3

16. Notre Dame;8-2

17. Iowa;7-3

18. Memphis;9-1

19. Cincinnati;9-1

20. Boise St.;9-1

21. Oklahoma St.;7-3

22. Iowa St.;6-4

23. Southern Cal;7-4

24. Appalachian St.;9-1

25. SMU;9-1

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28. The championship game will be played on Jan. 13, 2020 at New Orleans.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments