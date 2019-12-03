Clip art football

Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Washington at Green Bay, noon

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, noon

San Francisco at New Orleans, noon

Carolina at Atlanta, noon

Detroit at Minnesota, noon

Denver at Houston, noon

Baltimore at Buffalo, noon

Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon

Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

College

Playoff rankings

Team;Record

1. Ohio St.;12-0

2. LSU;12-0

3. Clemson;12-0

4. Georgia;11-1

5. Utah;11-1

6. Oklahoma;11-1

7. Baylor;11-1

8. Wisconsin;10-2

9. Florida;10-2

10. Penn St.;10-2

11. Auburn;9-3

12. Alabama;10-2

13. Oregon;10-2

14. Michigan;9-3

15. Notre Dame;10-2

16. Iowa;9-3

17. Memphis;11-1

18. Minnesota;10-2

19. Boise St.;11-1

20. Cincinnati;10-2

21. Appalachian St.;11-1

22. Southern Cal;8-4

23. Virginia;9-3

24. Navy;9-2

25. Oklahoma St.;8-4

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28. The championship game will be played on Jan. 13, 2020 at New Orleans.

