NFL schedule
GAME THURSDAY
Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Washington at Green Bay, noon
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, noon
San Francisco at New Orleans, noon
Carolina at Atlanta, noon
Detroit at Minnesota, noon
Denver at Houston, noon
Baltimore at Buffalo, noon
Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon
Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
College
Playoff rankings
Team;Record
1. Ohio St.;12-0
2. LSU;12-0
3. Clemson;12-0
4. Georgia;11-1
5. Utah;11-1
6. Oklahoma;11-1
7. Baylor;11-1
8. Wisconsin;10-2
9. Florida;10-2
10. Penn St.;10-2
11. Auburn;9-3
12. Alabama;10-2
13. Oregon;10-2
14. Michigan;9-3
15. Notre Dame;10-2
16. Iowa;9-3
17. Memphis;11-1
18. Minnesota;10-2
19. Boise St.;11-1
20. Cincinnati;10-2
21. Appalachian St.;11-1
22. Southern Cal;8-4
23. Virginia;9-3
24. Navy;9-2
25. Oklahoma St.;8-4
The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28. The championship game will be played on Jan. 13, 2020 at New Orleans.
