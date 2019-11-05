NFL schedule
GAME THURSDAY
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Arizona at Tampa Bay, noon
Kansas City at Tennessee, noon
Buffalo at Cleveland, noon
Baltimore at Cincinnati, noon
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, noon
Atlanta at New Orleans, noon
Detroit at Chicago, noon
Miami at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston
GAME MONDAY
Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
College
Playoff rankings
1. Ohio St.;8-0
2. LSU;8-0
3. Alabama;8-0
4. Penn St.;8-0
5. Clemson;9-0
6. Georgia;7-1
7. Oregon;8-1
8. Utah;8-1
9. Oklahoma;7-1
10. Florida;7-2
11. Auburn;7-2
12. Baylor;8-0
13. Wisconsin;6-2
14. Michigan;7-2
15. Notre Dame;6-2
16. Kansas St.;6-2
17. Minnesota;8-0
18. Iowa;6-2
19. Wake Forest;7-1
20. Cincinnati;7-1
21. Memphis;8-1
22. Boise St.;7-1
23. Oklahoma St.;6-3
24. Navy;7-1
25. SMU;8-1
The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28. The championship game will be played on Jan. 13, 2020 at New Orleans.
College scores
MIDWEST
Toledo 35, Kent St. 33
