Clip art football

NFL schedule

GAME THURSDAY

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Arizona at Tampa Bay, noon

Kansas City at Tennessee, noon

Buffalo at Cleveland, noon

Baltimore at Cincinnati, noon

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, noon

Atlanta at New Orleans, noon

Detroit at Chicago, noon

Miami at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

GAME MONDAY

Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

College

Playoff rankings

1. Ohio St.;8-0

2. LSU;8-0

3. Alabama;8-0

4. Penn St.;8-0

5. Clemson;9-0

6. Georgia;7-1

7. Oregon;8-1

8. Utah;8-1

9. Oklahoma;7-1

10. Florida;7-2

11. Auburn;7-2

12. Baylor;8-0

13. Wisconsin;6-2

14. Michigan;7-2

15. Notre Dame;6-2

16. Kansas St.;6-2

17. Minnesota;8-0

18. Iowa;6-2

19. Wake Forest;7-1

20. Cincinnati;7-1

21. Memphis;8-1

22. Boise St.;7-1

23. Oklahoma St.;6-3

24. Navy;7-1

25. SMU;8-1

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28. The championship game will be played on Jan. 13, 2020 at New Orleans.

College scores

MIDWEST

Toledo 35, Kent St. 33

