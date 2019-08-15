Clip art football

NFL preseason

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Buffalo;1;0;0;1.000;24;16

New England;1;0;0;1.000;31;3

Miami;1;0;0;1.000;34;27

N.Y. Jets;1;1;0;.500;44;41

South

Tennessee;1;0;0;1.000;27;10

Jacksonville;0;2;0;.000;10;53

Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;16;24

Houston;0;1;0;.000;26;28

North

Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;55;13

Cleveland;1;0;0;1.000;30;10

Pittsburgh;1;0;0;1.000;30;28

Cincinnati;1;1;0;.500;40;51

West

Oakland;2;0;0;1.000;47;29

Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;38;17

Denver;1;1;0;.500;28;32

L.A. Chargers;0;1;0;.000;13;17

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N.Y. Giants;1;0;0;1.000;31;22

Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;34;37

Dallas;0;1;0;.000;9;17

Washington;0;2;0;.000;23;53

South

Carolina;1;0;0;1.000;23;13

Tampa Bay;0;1;0;.000;28;30

Atlanta;0;3;0;.000;47;70

New Orleans;0;1;0;.000;25;34

North

Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;34;25

Green Bay;1;1;0;.500;41;52

Chicago;0;1;0;.000;13;23

Detroit;0;1;0;.000;3;31

West

San Francisco;1;0;0;1.000;17;9

Seattle;1;0;0;1.000;22;14

Arizona;1;1;0;1.000;43;46

L.A. Rams;0;1;0;.000;3;14

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 24, Jacksonville 10

Baltimore 26, Green Bay 13

N.Y. Jets 22, Atlanta 10

Cincinnati 23, Washington 13

Oakland 33, Arizona 26

GAMES TODAY

Buffalo at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas vs L.A. Rams at Honolulu, Hawaii, 9 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

San Francisco at Denver, 7 p.m.

