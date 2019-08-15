NFL preseason
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Buffalo;1;0;0;1.000;24;16
New England;1;0;0;1.000;31;3
Miami;1;0;0;1.000;34;27
N.Y. Jets;1;1;0;.500;44;41
South
Tennessee;1;0;0;1.000;27;10
Jacksonville;0;2;0;.000;10;53
Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;16;24
Houston;0;1;0;.000;26;28
North
Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;55;13
Cleveland;1;0;0;1.000;30;10
Pittsburgh;1;0;0;1.000;30;28
Cincinnati;1;1;0;.500;40;51
West
Oakland;2;0;0;1.000;47;29
Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;38;17
Denver;1;1;0;.500;28;32
L.A. Chargers;0;1;0;.000;13;17
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N.Y. Giants;1;0;0;1.000;31;22
Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;34;37
Dallas;0;1;0;.000;9;17
Washington;0;2;0;.000;23;53
South
Carolina;1;0;0;1.000;23;13
Tampa Bay;0;1;0;.000;28;30
Atlanta;0;3;0;.000;47;70
New Orleans;0;1;0;.000;25;34
North
Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;34;25
Green Bay;1;1;0;.500;41;52
Chicago;0;1;0;.000;13;23
Detroit;0;1;0;.000;3;31
West
San Francisco;1;0;0;1.000;17;9
Seattle;1;0;0;1.000;22;14
Arizona;1;1;0;1.000;43;46
L.A. Rams;0;1;0;.000;3;14
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 24, Jacksonville 10
Baltimore 26, Green Bay 13
N.Y. Jets 22, Atlanta 10
Cincinnati 23, Washington 13
Oakland 33, Arizona 26
GAMES TODAY
Buffalo at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 6:30 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Cleveland at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.
New England at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Houston, 7 p.m.
Dallas vs L.A. Rams at Honolulu, Hawaii, 9 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
San Francisco at Denver, 7 p.m.
