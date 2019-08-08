Clip art football

NFL preseason

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Buffalo 24, Indianapolis 16

Baltimore 29, Jacksonville 0

New England 31, Detroit 3

Cleveland 30, Washington 10

Tennessee 27, Philadelphia 10

Miami 34, Atlanta 27

N.Y. Giants 31, N.Y. Jets 22

Carolina 23, Chicago 13

Green Bay 28, Houston 26

Arizona 17, L.A. Chargers 13

Seattle 22, Denver 14

