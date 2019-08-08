NFL preseason
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Buffalo 24, Indianapolis 16
Baltimore 29, Jacksonville 0
New England 31, Detroit 3
Cleveland 30, Washington 10
Tennessee 27, Philadelphia 10
Miami 34, Atlanta 27
N.Y. Giants 31, N.Y. Jets 22
Carolina 23, Chicago 13
Green Bay 28, Houston 26
Arizona 17, L.A. Chargers 13
Seattle 22, Denver 14
