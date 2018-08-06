NFL preseason
GAMES THURSDAY
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Carolina at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at New England, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Indianapolis at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Dallas at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Minnesota at Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 9 p.m.
