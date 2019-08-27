NFL preseason
GAMES THURSDAY
Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Baltimore at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at New England, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Chicago, 7 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Houston, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Denver, 8 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.