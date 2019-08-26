Clip art football

NFL preseason

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;3;0;0;1.000;63;23

Buffalo;3;0;0;1.000;75;50

Miami;2;1;0;.667;70;50

N.Y. Jets;1;2;0;.333;57;69

South

Tennessee;1;2;0;.333;50;50

Houston;1;2;0;.333;56;85

Indianapolis;0;3;0;.000;51;72

Jacksonville;0;3;0;.000;17;75

North

Pittsburgh;3;0;0;1.000;65;41

Baltimore;3;0;0;1.000;81;28

Cleveland;2;1;0;.667;63;41

Cincinnati;1;2;0;.333;63;76

West

Oakland;3;0;0;1.000;69;50

Kansas City;1;2;0;.333;62;61

Denver;1;3;0;.250;49;66

L.A. Chargers;0;3;0;.000;45;59

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N.Y. Giants;3;0;0;1.000;88;58

Dallas;2;1;0;.667;57;27

Washington;1;2;0;.333;42;60

Philadelphia;1;2;0;.333;49;63

South

Tampa Bay;2;1;0;.667;57;56

New Orleans;2;1;0;.667;72;64

Carolina;1;2;0;.333;40;50

Atlanta;0;4;0;.000;54;89

North

Minnesota;3;0;0;1.000;79;53

Green Bay;1;2;0;.333;62;74

Chicago;1;2;0;.333;53;72

Detroit;0;3;0;.000;46;85

West

San Francisco;3;0;0;1.000;68;41

Seattle;2;1;0;.667;64;54

L.A. Rams;1;2;0;.333;23;34

Arizona;1;2;0;.333;52;66

GAMES THURSDAY

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Jets, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at New England, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Miami at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Chicago, 7 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Houston, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Denver, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

