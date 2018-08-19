Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NFL preseason

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;2;0;0;1.000;63;37

Buffalo;1;1;0;.500;42;45

N.Y. Jets;1;1;0;.500;30;15

Miami;0;2;0;.000;44;53

South

Houston;2;0;0;1.000;33;23

Indianapolis;1;0;0;1.000;19;17

Jacksonville;1;1;0;.500;34;34

Tennessee;0;2;0;.000;31;61

North

Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;50;23

Cincinnati;2;0;0;1.000;51;40

Cleveland;1;1;0;.500;37;29

Pittsburgh;1;1;0;.500;65;65

West

L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;41;38

Oakland;1;1;0;.500;31;29

Kansas City;1;1;0;.500;38;31

Denver;0;2;0;.000;51;66

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N.Y. Giants;1;1;0;.500;40;37

Washington;1;1;0;.500;32;39

Dallas;0;2;0;.000;34;45

Philadelphia;0;2;0;.000;34;68

South

Carolina;2;0;0;1.000;55;43

Tampa Bay;2;0;0;1.000;56;38

New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;39;40

Atlanta;0;2;0;.000;14;45

North

Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;82;51

Minnesota;1;1;0;.500;52;42

Chicago;1;2;0;.333;67;70

Detroit;0;2;0;.000;27;46

West

Arizona;2;0;0;1.000;44;32

San Francisco;1;1;0;.500;37;37

L.A. Rams;1;1;0;.500;26;48

Seattle;0;2;0;.000;31;43

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago 24, Denver 23

L.A. Chargers 24, Seattle 14

GAME TODAY

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

New England at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Oakland, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Kansas City at Chicago, noon

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 7 p.m.

CFL standings

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pts;PF;PA

Ottawa;6;3;0;12;244;206

Hamilton;3;5;0;6;204;176

Toronto;3;5;0;6;161;243

Montreal;1;8;0;2;142;306

WEST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pts;PF;PA

Calgary;7;1;0;14;233;127

Edmonton;6;3;0;12;261;222

Winnipeg;5;4;0;10;289;214

Saskatchewan;4;4;0;8;191;202

B.C.;3;5;0;6;180;212

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Saskatchewan 40, Calgary 27

