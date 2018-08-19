NFL preseason
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;2;0;0;1.000;63;37
Buffalo;1;1;0;.500;42;45
N.Y. Jets;1;1;0;.500;30;15
Miami;0;2;0;.000;44;53
South
Houston;2;0;0;1.000;33;23
Indianapolis;1;0;0;1.000;19;17
Jacksonville;1;1;0;.500;34;34
Tennessee;0;2;0;.000;31;61
North
Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;50;23
Cincinnati;2;0;0;1.000;51;40
Cleveland;1;1;0;.500;37;29
Pittsburgh;1;1;0;.500;65;65
West
L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;41;38
Oakland;1;1;0;.500;31;29
Kansas City;1;1;0;.500;38;31
Denver;0;2;0;.000;51;66
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N.Y. Giants;1;1;0;.500;40;37
Washington;1;1;0;.500;32;39
Dallas;0;2;0;.000;34;45
Philadelphia;0;2;0;.000;34;68
South
Carolina;2;0;0;1.000;55;43
Tampa Bay;2;0;0;1.000;56;38
New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;39;40
Atlanta;0;2;0;.000;14;45
North
Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;82;51
Minnesota;1;1;0;.500;52;42
Chicago;1;2;0;.333;67;70
Detroit;0;2;0;.000;27;46
West
Arizona;2;0;0;1.000;44;32
San Francisco;1;1;0;.500;37;37
L.A. Rams;1;1;0;.500;26;48
Seattle;0;2;0;.000;31;43
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Chicago 24, Denver 23
L.A. Chargers 24, Seattle 14
GAME TODAY
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
New England at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Oakland, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Kansas City at Chicago, noon
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 7 p.m.
CFL standings
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;T;Pts;PF;PA
Ottawa;6;3;0;12;244;206
Hamilton;3;5;0;6;204;176
Toronto;3;5;0;6;161;243
Montreal;1;8;0;2;142;306
WEST DIVISION
;W;L;T;Pts;PF;PA
Calgary;7;1;0;14;233;127
Edmonton;6;3;0;12;261;222
Winnipeg;5;4;0;10;289;214
Saskatchewan;4;4;0;8;191;202
B.C.;3;5;0;6;180;212
SUNDAY'S RESULT
Saskatchewan 40, Calgary 27
