NFL preseason

GAMES THURSDAY

Philadelphia at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Green Bay at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 7 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Buffalo at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 6:30 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 3 p.m.

New England at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas vs L.A. Rams at Honolulu, Hawaii, 9 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 87 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

San Francisco at Denver, 7 p.m.

