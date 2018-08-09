NFL preseason
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
New Orleans 24, Jacksonville 20
Pittsburgh 31, Philadelphia 14
Carolina 28, Buffalo 23
Cleveland 20, N.Y. Giants 10
Tampa Bay 26, Miami 24
Cincinnati 30, Chicago 27
New England 26, Washington 17
Baltimore 33, L.A. Rams 7
Green Bay 31, Tennessee 17
Houston 17, Kansas City 10
Indianapolis 19, Seattle 17
San Francisco 24, Dallas 21
GAMES TODAY
Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Minnesota at Denver, 8 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 9 p.m.
