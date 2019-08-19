NFL preseason
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
New Orleans 19, L.A. Chargers 17
Minnesota 25, Seattle 19
MONDAY'S RESULT
San Francisco 24, Denver 15
GAMES THURSDAY
N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Carolina at New England, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Green Bay vs Oakland at Winnipeg, CAN, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Miami, 7 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Arizona at Minnesota, noon
Houston at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 9 p.m.
GAME SUNDAY, AUG. 25
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
