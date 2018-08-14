Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NFL preseason

GAMES THURSDAY

Philadelphia at New England, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Washington, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Miami at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Jacksonville at Minnesota, noon

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 9 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

