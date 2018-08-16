NFL preseason
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;2;0;0;1.000;63;37
N.Y. Jets;1;1;0;.500;30;15
Miami;0;1;0;.000;24;26
Buffalo;0;1;0;.000;23;28
South
Houston;1;0;0;1.000;17;10
Indianapolis;1;0;0;1.000;19;17
Jacksonville;0;1;0;.000;20;24
Tennessee;0;1;0;.000;17;31
North
Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;50;23
Cleveland;1;0;0;1.000;20;10
Cincinnati;1;0;0;1.000;30;27
Pittsburgh;1;0;0;1.000;65;65
West
Oakland;1;0;0;1.000;16;10
Kansas City;0;1;0;.000;10;17
L.A. Chargers;0;1;0;.000;17;24
Denver;0;1;0;.000;28;42
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;1;1;0;.500;32;39
N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;10;20
Dallas;0;1;0;.000;21;24
Philadelphia;0;2;0;.000;34;68
South
Carolina;1;0;0;1.000;28;23
New Orleans;1;0;0;1.000;24;20
Tampa Bay;1;0;0;1.000;26;24
Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;0;17
North
Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;82;51
Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;42;28
Detroit;0;1;0;.000;10;16
Chicago;0;2;0;.000;43;47
West
San Francisco;1;0;0;1.000;24;21
Arizona;1;0;0;1.000;24;17
Seattle;0;1;0;.000;17;19
L.A. Rams;0;1;0;.000;7;33
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
New England 37, Philadelphia 20
Washington 15, N.Y. Jets 13
Green Bay 51, Pittsburgh 34
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Kansas City at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
Miami at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Arizona at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Jacksonville at Minnesota, noon
Oakland at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Houston, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 9 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Baltimore at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
Prep schedule
Games today
8-PLAYER
District 2
WACO at Janesville (ND)
District 3
Winfield-Mt. Union at Springville (ND)
District 5
Colo-NESCO at H-L-V Victor (ND)
Twin Cedars at English Valleys (ND)
