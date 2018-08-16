Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art football

NFL preseason

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;2;0;0;1.000;63;37

N.Y. Jets;1;1;0;.500;30;15

Miami;0;1;0;.000;24;26

Buffalo;0;1;0;.000;23;28

South

Houston;1;0;0;1.000;17;10

Indianapolis;1;0;0;1.000;19;17

Jacksonville;0;1;0;.000;20;24

Tennessee;0;1;0;.000;17;31

North

Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;50;23

Cleveland;1;0;0;1.000;20;10

Cincinnati;1;0;0;1.000;30;27

Pittsburgh;1;0;0;1.000;65;65

West

Oakland;1;0;0;1.000;16;10

Kansas City;0;1;0;.000;10;17

L.A. Chargers;0;1;0;.000;17;24

Denver;0;1;0;.000;28;42

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;1;1;0;.500;32;39

N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;10;20

Dallas;0;1;0;.000;21;24

Philadelphia;0;2;0;.000;34;68

South

Carolina;1;0;0;1.000;28;23

New Orleans;1;0;0;1.000;24;20

Tampa Bay;1;0;0;1.000;26;24

Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;0;17

North

Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;82;51

Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;42;28

Detroit;0;1;0;.000;10;16

Chicago;0;2;0;.000;43;47

West

San Francisco;1;0;0;1.000;24;21

Arizona;1;0;0;1.000;24;17

Seattle;0;1;0;.000;17;19

L.A. Rams;0;1;0;.000;7;33

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

New England 37, Philadelphia 20

Washington 15, N.Y. Jets 13

Green Bay 51, Pittsburgh 34

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

Miami at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Arizona at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Jacksonville at Minnesota, noon

Oakland at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 9 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Baltimore at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Prep schedule

Games today

8-PLAYER

District 2

WACO at Janesville (ND)

District 3

Winfield-Mt. Union at Springville (ND)

District 5

Colo-NESCO at H-L-V Victor (ND)

Twin Cedars at English Valleys (ND)

