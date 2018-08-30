NFL preseason
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;3;1;0;.750;94;74
Buffalo;2;2;0;.500;83;98
Miami;1;3;0;.250;88;87
N.Y. Jets;1;3;0;.250;55;47
South
Houston;3;1;0;.750;67;50
Indianapolis;3;1;0;.750;88;80
Jacksonville;3;1;0;.750;76;50
Tennessee;0;4;0;.000;40;90
North
Baltimore;5;0;0;1.000;127;72
Pittsburgh;3;1;0;.750;120;95
Cincinnati;3;1;0;.750;103;80
Cleveland;3;1;0;.750;77;46
West
Oakland;3;1;0;.667;74;54
Denver;2;2;0;.500;101;93
Kansas City;2;2;0;.500;91;79
L.A. Chargers;2;2;0;.500;71;95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N.Y. Giants;2;2;0;.500;74;70
Washington;1;3;0;.250;69;98
Philadelphia;1;3;0;.250;44;82
Dallas;0;4;0;.000;43;86
South
New Orleans;3;1;0;.750;103;47
Carolina;3;1;0;.750;104;96
Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;96;96
Atlanta;0;4;0;.000;27;96
North
Minnesota;3;1;0;.750;86;65
Green Bay;2;2;0;.500;109;97
Chicago;2;3;0;.400;121;118
Detroit;1;3;0;.250;77;111
West
Arizona;3;1;0;.750;81;56
L.A. Rams;2;2;0;.500;47;96
San Francisco;1;3;0;.250;75;83
Seattle;0;4;0;.000;70;94
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
New England 17, N.Y. Giants 12
Miami 34, Atlanta 7
Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Jets 9
Cleveland 35, Detroit 17
Indianapolis 27, Cincinnati 26
Jacksonville 25, Tampa Bay 10
Baltimore 30, Washington 20
Pittsburgh 39, Carolina 24
Minnesota 13, Tennessee 3
New Orleans 28, L.A. Rams 0
Houston 14, Dallas 6
Buffalo 28, Chicago 27
Kansas City 33, Green Bay 21
L.A. Chargers 23, San Francisco 21
Denver 21, Arizona 10
Oakland 30, Seattle 19
Preseason ends
College scores
BIG TEN
Minnesota 38, New Mexico St. 10
Northwestern 31, Purdue 27
BIG 12
Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17
MISSOURI VALLEY
Indiana St. 49, Quincy 0
Southern Illinois 49, Murray St. 10
Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17
Montana St. 26, Western Illinois 23
NORTHERN SUN
Minn.-Duluth 49, Minot St. 3
Bemidji St. 38, Northern St. 17
Minn. St.-Mankato 49, SW Minnesota St. 13
St. Cloud St. 14, U-Mary 13
Winona St. 41, Wayne St. 28
Minn. St.-Moorhead 31, Minn.-Crookston 10
Sioux Falls 27, Concordia-St. Paul 21
AMERICAN RIVERS
Buena Vista 39, Hamline 27
EAST
Charleston (WV) 35, W. Virginia St. 31
Maine 35, New Hampshire 7
Rhode Island 21, Delaware 19
UCF 56, UConn 17
Wagner 40, Bowie St. 23
SOUTH
Campbell 49, Chowan 26
Chattanooga 34, Tennessee Tech 10
E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23
Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20
Louisiana-Monroe 34, SE Louisiana 31
Samford 66, Shorter 9
UAB 52, Savannah St. 0
Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17, OT
MIDWEST
Baldwin-Wallace 63, Alma 21
Ball St. 42, CCSU 6
Ferris St. 49, East Stroudsburg 17
Fort Hays St. 20, Cent. Missouri 16
Grand Valley St. 30, Indianapolis 7
Michigan Tech 20, Truman St. 10
North Dakota 35, MVSU 7
SOUTHWEST
Texas A&M 59, Northwestern St. 7
FAR WEST
Utah 41, Weber St. 10
Prep
STATE
Davenport Assumption 37, Dubuque Wahlert 0
