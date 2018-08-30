Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art football

NFL preseason

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;3;1;0;.750;94;74

Buffalo;2;2;0;.500;83;98

Miami;1;3;0;.250;88;87

N.Y. Jets;1;3;0;.250;55;47

South

Houston;3;1;0;.750;67;50

Indianapolis;3;1;0;.750;88;80

Jacksonville;3;1;0;.750;76;50

Tennessee;0;4;0;.000;40;90

North

Baltimore;5;0;0;1.000;127;72

Pittsburgh;3;1;0;.750;120;95

Cincinnati;3;1;0;.750;103;80

Cleveland;3;1;0;.750;77;46

West

Oakland;3;1;0;.667;74;54

Denver;2;2;0;.500;101;93

Kansas City;2;2;0;.500;91;79

L.A. Chargers;2;2;0;.500;71;95

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N.Y. Giants;2;2;0;.500;74;70

Washington;1;3;0;.250;69;98

Philadelphia;1;3;0;.250;44;82

Dallas;0;4;0;.000;43;86

South

New Orleans;3;1;0;.750;103;47

Carolina;3;1;0;.750;104;96

Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;96;96

Atlanta;0;4;0;.000;27;96

North

Minnesota;3;1;0;.750;86;65

Green Bay;2;2;0;.500;109;97

Chicago;2;3;0;.400;121;118

Detroit;1;3;0;.250;77;111

West

Arizona;3;1;0;.750;81;56

L.A. Rams;2;2;0;.500;47;96

San Francisco;1;3;0;.250;75;83

Seattle;0;4;0;.000;70;94

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

New England 17, N.Y. Giants 12

Miami 34, Atlanta 7

Philadelphia 10, N.Y. Jets 9

Cleveland 35, Detroit 17

Indianapolis 27, Cincinnati 26

Jacksonville 25, Tampa Bay 10

Baltimore 30, Washington 20

Pittsburgh 39, Carolina 24

Minnesota 13, Tennessee 3

New Orleans 28, L.A. Rams 0

Houston 14, Dallas 6

Buffalo 28, Chicago 27

Kansas City 33, Green Bay 21

L.A. Chargers 23, San Francisco 21

Denver 21, Arizona 10

Oakland 30, Seattle 19

Preseason ends

College scores

BIG TEN

Minnesota 38, New Mexico St. 10

Northwestern 31, Purdue 27

BIG 12

Oklahoma St. 58, Missouri St. 17

MISSOURI VALLEY

Indiana St. 49, Quincy 0

Southern Illinois 49, Murray St. 10

Montana St. 26, Western Illinois 23

NORTHERN SUN

Minn.-Duluth 49, Minot St. 3

Bemidji St. 38, Northern St. 17

Minn. St.-Mankato 49, SW Minnesota St. 13

St. Cloud St. 14, U-Mary 13

Winona St. 41, Wayne St. 28

Minn. St.-Moorhead 31, Minn.-Crookston 10

Sioux Falls 27, Concordia-St. Paul 21

AMERICAN RIVERS

Buena Vista 39, Hamline 27

EAST

Charleston (WV) 35, W. Virginia St. 31

Maine 35, New Hampshire 7

Rhode Island 21, Delaware 19

UCF 56, UConn 17

Wagner 40, Bowie St. 23

SOUTH

Campbell 49, Chowan 26

Chattanooga 34, Tennessee Tech 10

E. Kentucky 49, Morehead St. 23

Georgia St. 24, Kennesaw St. 20

Louisiana-Monroe 34, SE Louisiana 31

Samford 66, Shorter 9

UAB 52, Savannah St. 0

Wake Forest 23, Tulane 17, OT

MIDWEST

Baldwin-Wallace 63, Alma 21

Ball St. 42, CCSU 6

Ferris St. 49, East Stroudsburg 17

Fort Hays St. 20, Cent. Missouri 16

Grand Valley St. 30, Indianapolis 7

Michigan Tech 20, Truman St. 10

North Dakota 35, MVSU 7

SOUTHWEST

Texas A&M 59, Northwestern St. 7

FAR WEST

Utah 41, Weber St. 10

Prep

STATE

Davenport Assumption 37, Dubuque Wahlert 0

