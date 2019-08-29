Clip art football

NFL preseason

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Denver 20, Arizona 7

Buffalo 27, Minnesota 23

Indianapolis 13, Cincinnati 6

New York Jets 6, Philadelphia 0

Carolina 25, Pittsburgh 19

Atlanta 31, Jacksonville 12

Cleveland 20, Detroit 16

New York Giants 31, New England 29

Baltimore 20, Washington 7

Tennessee 19, Chicago 15

Tampa Bay 17, Dallas 15

Green Bay 27, Kansas City 20

Miami 16, New Orleans 13

Los Angeles Rams 22, Houston 10

College 

BIG TEN

Minnesota 28, South Dakota St. 21

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL

North Alabama 26, Western Illinois 17

Northern Arizona 37, Missouri St. 23

Southeast Missouri St. 44, Southern Illinois 26

IOWA COLLEGES

Keiser 34, Dordt 21

Grand View 34, MidAmerica Nazarene 0

EAST

Buffalo 38, Robert Morris 10

Delaware 31, Delaware St. 13

Stony Brook 35, Bryant 10

UConn 24, Wagner 21

SOUTH

Austin Peay 41, NC Central 10

Cent. Arkansas 35, W. Kentucky 28

Charlotte 49, Gardner-Webb 28

Chattanooga 24, E. Illinois 10

Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 14

E. Kentucky 53, Valparaiso 7

Morehead St. 44, Union (Ky.) 7

Murray St. 59, Pikeville 20

North Alabama 26, W. Illinois 17

Richmond 38, Jacksonville 19

SE Louisiana 35, Jacksonville St. 14

Tulane 42, FIU 14

UAB 24, Alabama St. 19

UCF 62, Florida A&M 0

UT Martin 42, Northwestern St. 20

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 46, Morgan St. 3

Cincinnati 24, UCLA 14

SOUTHWEST

Lamar 65, Bethel (Tenn.) 16

Texas A&M 41, Texas St. 7

