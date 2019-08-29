NFL preseason
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Denver 20, Arizona 7
Buffalo 27, Minnesota 23
Indianapolis 13, Cincinnati 6
New York Jets 6, Philadelphia 0
Carolina 25, Pittsburgh 19
Atlanta 31, Jacksonville 12
Cleveland 20, Detroit 16
New York Giants 31, New England 29
Baltimore 20, Washington 7
Tennessee 19, Chicago 15
Tampa Bay 17, Dallas 15
Green Bay 27, Kansas City 20
Miami 16, New Orleans 13
Los Angeles Rams 22, Houston 10
College
BIG TEN
Minnesota 28, South Dakota St. 21
MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL
North Alabama 26, Western Illinois 17
Northern Arizona 37, Missouri St. 23
Southeast Missouri St. 44, Southern Illinois 26
IOWA COLLEGES
Keiser 34, Dordt 21
Grand View 34, MidAmerica Nazarene 0
EAST
Buffalo 38, Robert Morris 10
Delaware 31, Delaware St. 13
Stony Brook 35, Bryant 10
UConn 24, Wagner 21
SOUTH
Austin Peay 41, NC Central 10
Cent. Arkansas 35, W. Kentucky 28
Charlotte 49, Gardner-Webb 28
Chattanooga 24, E. Illinois 10
Clemson 52, Georgia Tech 14
E. Kentucky 53, Valparaiso 7
Morehead St. 44, Union (Ky.) 7
Murray St. 59, Pikeville 20
North Alabama 26, W. Illinois 17
Richmond 38, Jacksonville 19
SE Louisiana 35, Jacksonville St. 14
Tulane 42, FIU 14
UAB 24, Alabama St. 19
UCF 62, Florida A&M 0
UT Martin 42, Northwestern St. 20
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 46, Morgan St. 3
Cincinnati 24, UCLA 14
SOUTHWEST
Lamar 65, Bethel (Tenn.) 16
Texas A&M 41, Texas St. 7
