NFL preseason
GAME TODAY
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
New England at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Oakland, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Kansas City at Chicago, noon
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 7 p.m.
College schedule
GAME TODAY
Iowa community college
Ellsworth CC at Hutchinson CC, 7 p.m.
