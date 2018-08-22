Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art football

NFL preseason

GAME TODAY

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

New England at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Oakland, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Kansas City at Chicago, noon

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 7 p.m.

College schedule

GAME TODAY

Iowa community college

Ellsworth CC at Hutchinson CC, 7 p.m.

