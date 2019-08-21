Clip art football

NFL preseason

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;2;0;0;1.000;53;20

Buffalo;2;0;0;1.000;51;30

Miami;1;1;0;.500;48;43

N.Y. Jets;1;1;0;.500;44;41

South

Tennessee;1;1;0;.500;44;32

Houston;1;1;0;.500;56;51

Jacksonville;0;2;0;.000;10;53

Indianapolis;0;2;0;.000;34;45

North

Pittsburgh;2;0;0;1.000;47;35

Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;55;13

Cleveland;2;0;0;1.000;51;28

Cincinnati;1;1;0;.500;40;51

West

Oakland;2;0;0;1.000;47;29

Kansas City;1;1;0;.500;45;34

Denver;1;2;0;.333;43;56

L.A. Chargers;0;2;0;.000;30;36

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N.Y. Giants;2;0;0;1.000;63;35

Dallas;1;1;0;.500;23;27

Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;34;37

Washington;0;2;0;.000;23;53

South

Carolina;1;1;0;.500;37;40

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;44;44

New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;44;51

Atlanta;0;3;0;.000;47;70

North

Minnesota;2;0;0;1.000;59;44

Green Bay;1;1;0;.500;41;52

Chicago;0;2;0;.000;26;55

Detroit;0;2;0;.000;26;61

West

San Fran.;2;0;0;1.000;41;24

Seattle;1;1;0;.500;41;39

Arizona;1;1;0;.500;43;46

L.A. Rams;0;2;0;.000;13;28

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Carolina at New England, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Green Bay vs Oakland at Winnipeg, Can., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 7 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Arizona at Minnesota, noon

Houston at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 9 p.m.

GAME SUNDAY

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

College schedule

GAME TODAY

Iowa community college

Hutchinson at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.

Coffeyville at Iowa Western, 6 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Missouri Valley

Youngstown State vs. Samford at Montgomery, Alabama, 2 p.m.

Iowa community college

Iowa Central at Butler (Kan.), 7 p.m.

Prep

GAMES FRIDAY

Class A

District 7

GMG at Martensdale-St. Marys (ND)

8-player

District 2

West Bend-Mallard at North Iowa (ND)

District 3

Springville at Winfield-Mt. Union (ND)

District 5

Collins-Maxwell at Iowa Valley (ND)

English Valleys at Twin Cedars (ND)

H-L-V (Victor) at Colo-NESCO (ND)

Mormon Trail at Baxter (ND)

