NFL preseason
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;2;0;0;1.000;53;20
Buffalo;2;0;0;1.000;51;30
Miami;1;1;0;.500;48;43
N.Y. Jets;1;1;0;.500;44;41
South
Tennessee;1;1;0;.500;44;32
Houston;1;1;0;.500;56;51
Jacksonville;0;2;0;.000;10;53
Indianapolis;0;2;0;.000;34;45
North
Pittsburgh;2;0;0;1.000;47;35
Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;55;13
Cleveland;2;0;0;1.000;51;28
Cincinnati;1;1;0;.500;40;51
West
Oakland;2;0;0;1.000;47;29
Kansas City;1;1;0;.500;45;34
Denver;1;2;0;.333;43;56
L.A. Chargers;0;2;0;.000;30;36
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N.Y. Giants;2;0;0;1.000;63;35
Dallas;1;1;0;.500;23;27
Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;34;37
Washington;0;2;0;.000;23;53
South
Carolina;1;1;0;.500;37;40
Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;44;44
New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;44;51
Atlanta;0;3;0;.000;47;70
North
Minnesota;2;0;0;1.000;59;44
Green Bay;1;1;0;.500;41;52
Chicago;0;2;0;.000;26;55
Detroit;0;2;0;.000;26;61
West
San Fran.;2;0;0;1.000;41;24
Seattle;1;1;0;.500;41;39
Arizona;1;1;0;.500;43;46
L.A. Rams;0;2;0;.000;13;28
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.
Carolina at New England, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
Green Bay vs Oakland at Winnipeg, Can., 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Miami, 7 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Arizona at Minnesota, noon
Houston at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 9 p.m.
GAME SUNDAY
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
College schedule
GAME TODAY
Iowa community college
Hutchinson at Ellsworth, 7 p.m.
Coffeyville at Iowa Western, 6 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Missouri Valley
Youngstown State vs. Samford at Montgomery, Alabama, 2 p.m.
Iowa community college
Iowa Central at Butler (Kan.), 7 p.m.
Prep
GAMES FRIDAY
Class A
District 7
GMG at Martensdale-St. Marys (ND)
8-player
District 2
West Bend-Mallard at North Iowa (ND)
District 3
Springville at Winfield-Mt. Union (ND)
District 5
Collins-Maxwell at Iowa Valley (ND)
English Valleys at Twin Cedars (ND)
H-L-V (Victor) at Colo-NESCO (ND)
Mormon Trail at Baxter (ND)
