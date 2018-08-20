NFL preseason
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;2;0;0;1.000;63;37
Buffalo;1;1;0;.500;42;45
N.Y. Jets;1;1;0;.500;30;15
Miami;0;2;0;.000;44;53
South
Houston;2;0;0;1.000;33;23
Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;38;37
Jacksonville;1;1;0;.500;34;34
Tennessee;0;2;0;.000;31;61
North
Baltimore;3;0;0;1.000;70;42
Cincinnati;2;0;0;1.000;51;40
Cleveland;1;1;0;.500;37;29
Pittsburgh;1;1;0;.500;65;65
West
L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;41;38
Oakland;1;1;0;.500;31;29
Kansas City;1;1;0;.500;38;31
Denver;0;2;0;.000;51;66
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N.Y. Giants;1;1;0;.500;40;37
Washington;1;1;0;.500;32;39
Dallas;0;2;0;.000;34;45
Philadelphia;0;2;0;.000;34;68
South
Carolina;2;0;0;1.000;55;43
Tampa Bay;2;0;0;1.000;56;38
New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;39;40
Atlanta;0;2;0;.000;14;45
North
Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;82;51
Minnesota;1;1;0;.500;52;42
Chicago;1;2;0;.333;67;70
Detroit;0;2;0;.000;27;46
West
Arizona;2;0;0;1.000;44;32
San Francisco;1;1;0;.500;37;37
L.A. Rams;1;1;0;.500;26;48
Seattle;0;2;0;.000;31;43
MONDAY'S RESULT
Baltimore 20, Indianapolis 19
GAME THURSDAY
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
New England at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Oakland, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Kansas City at Chicago, noon
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 7 p.m.
College polls
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2017 final ranking:
;Rec.;Pts;Pvs.
1. Alabama (42);13-1;1505;1
2. Clemson (18);12-2;1476;4
3. Georgia;13-2;1350;2
4. Wisconsin (1);13-1;1271;7
5. Ohio St.;12-2;1256;5
6. Washington;10-3;1215;16
7. Oklahoma;12-2;1173;3
8. Miami;10-3;1027;13
9. Auburn;10-4;1013;10
10. Penn St.;11-2;1012;8
11. Michigan St.;10-3;877;15
12. Notre Dame;10-3;804;11
13. Stanford;9-5;778;20
14. Michigan;8-5;773;NR
15. Southern Cal;11-3;543;12
16. TCU;11-3;533;9
17. West Virginia;7-6;511;NR
18. Mississippi St.;9-4;450;19
19. Florida St.;7-6;384;NR
20. Virginia Tech;9-4;351;24
21. UCF;13-0;312;6
22. Boise St.;11-3;292;22
23. Texas;7-6;216;NR
24. Oregon;7-6;148;NR
25. LSU;9-4;106;18
Others receiving votes: South Carolina 96, Florida 68, Utah 60, Oklahoma St. 51, FAU 38, Arizona 28, NC State 22, Texas A&M 21, Boston College 18, Northwestern 13, Kansas St. 10, Iowa St. 8, Houston 6, Memphis 3, Troy 2, Iowa 2, Kentucky 1, Arkansas St. 1, Fresno St. 1.
FCS Top 25
The top 25 teams in the preseason 2018 STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and points:
;Rec.;Pts;Pvs.
1. North Dak. St. (151);0-0;3919;--
2. James Madison (6);0-0;3764;--
3. South Dak. St.;0-0;3470;--
4. Sam Houston St.;0-0;3228;--
5. Kennesaw St.;0-0;33120;--
6. Jacksonville St.;0-0;3041;--
7. New Hampshire;0-0;2874;--
8. Weber State;0-0;2815;--
9. Eastern Wash.;0-0;2541;--
10. Wofford;0-0;2087;--
11. Samford;0-0;2003;--
12. Elon;0-0;1812;--
13. North. Iowa;0-0;1612;--
14. North Car. A&T;0-0;1480;--
15. Delaware;0-0;1470;--
16. Central Ark.;0-0;1383;--
17. McNeese St.;0-0;1133;--
18. Nicholls;0-0;1056;--
19. Villanova;0-0;920;--
20. Stony Brook;0-0;798;--
21. Illinois St.;0-0;795;--
22. Austin Peay;0-0;709;--
23. Furman;0-0;685;--
24. Montana;0-0;626;--
25. Youngstown St.;0-0;541;--
Others: South Dakota 496, Western Illinois 401, Southern Utah 357, Northern Arizona 312, Grambling State 289, Idaho 287, Yale 252, Sacramento State 208, San Diego 202, Richmond 91, Monmouth 53, Colgate 45, Lehigh 27, Central Connecticut State 23, North Dakota 13, UC Davis 12, Western Carolina 10, Bethune-Cookman 9, Montana State 8, Stephen F. Austin 7, Eastern Illinois 6, Mercer 6, Southern Illinois 4, Harvard 4, Howard 4, Columbia 3, Dartmouth 3, Duquesne 3, North Carolina Central 3, Citadel 2, Alcorn State 2, UT Martin 1, Southeastern Louisiana 1.
NCAA Division II
;Rec.;Pts;Pvs.
1. Tex. A&M-Comm. (13);14-1;748;1
2. West Florida (14);11-4;721;2
3. Minn. St.-Mankato (2);13-1;691;4
4. Indiana (2);13-1;666;3
5. Fort Hays St.;11-1;591;8
5. NW Missouri St. (2);9-3;591;16
7. Harding;11-4;550;6
8. Ferris St.;11-2;503;5
9. Central Wash;11-1;494;7
10. Grand Valley St. ;8-3;478;NR
11. Midwestern St.;10-1;473;11
12. West Alabama;10-3;470;12
13. Indianapolis;11-1;402;13
14. Colo. St.-Pueblo;9-3;401;17
15. Ashland;11-2;350;10
16. Shepherd;10-1;332;14
17. Assumption;11-2;292;9
18. Cent. Missouri;9-3;209;NR
19. West Georgia;9-4;196;19
20. Sioux Falls;9-3;158;20
21. Winona St.;10-2;134;15
22. Carson-Newman;8-3;118;NR
23. Ohio Dominican;7-3;105;NR
24. Ouachita Baptis;9-3;102;NR
25. Findlay;10-3;101;22
Others Receiving Votes: California (Pa.), 89; Delta St. (Miss.), 74; West Chester (Pa.), 74; Colorado Mesa, 66; Bowie St. (Md.), 60; Virginia St., 51; Minnesota-Duluth, 41; Albany St. (Ga.), 39; Florida Tech, 36; Colorado Mines, 34; Shippensburg (Pa.), 31; Tuskegee (Ala.), 26; Wingate (N.C.), 25; Azusa Pacific (Calif.), 22; Valdosta St. (Ga.), 22; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 21; Notre Dame (Ohio), 18; Eastern New Mexico, 17; Edinboro (Pa.), 15; Missouri Western St., 14; Bloomsburg (Pa.), 13; Emporia St. (Kan.), 11; Central Oklahoma, 9; LIU Post (N.Y.), 8; Slippery Rock (Pa.), 8; Augustana (S.D.), 5; Fairmont St. (W.Va.), 5; Humboldt St. (Calif.), 4; Catawba (N.C.), 3; Fayetteville St. (N.C.), 3; Hillsdale (Mich.), 3; Southern Arkansas, 1; Washburn (Kan.), 1.
NAIA
;Rec.;Pts;Pvs.
1. Saint Francis (16);14-0;366;1
2. Reinhardt;12-1;349;2
3. Morningside;13-1;340;3
4. Southern Ore.;12-1;324;4
5. Lindsey Wilson;11-1;310;5
6. Saint Xavier;10-2;296;6
7. Georgetown;9-2;268;7
7. Northwestern;10-3;268;8
9. Baker;10-2;259;9
10. Grand View;9-3;231;11
11. Southeastern;8-2;227;10
12. Benedictine;9-3;197;12
13. Dickinson St.;9-2;178;14
14. Langston;10-1;177;13
15. Marian;7-3;167;18
16. Concordia;9-2;163;15
17. Sterling;9-3;159;16
18. Tabor;8-2;95;17
19. Campbellsville;8-2;86;20
20. Rocky Mountain;6-5;75;NR
21. Kansas Wesleyan;8-3;67;21
22. SAGU;8-3;51;19
22. Ariz. Christian;7-3;51;NR
24. Faulkner;7-3;46;22
25. Dakota St.;8-3;44;23
Others receiving votes: Montana Tech 44, Evangel 17, Oklahoma Panhandle State 15, St. Francis (Ill.) 12, College of Idaho 10, William Penn (Iowa) 10, Missouri Valley, Midland (Neb.) 8, Bluefield 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.