Clip art football

NFL preseason

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;2;0;0;1.000;63;37

Buffalo;1;1;0;.500;42;45

N.Y. Jets;1;1;0;.500;30;15

Miami;0;2;0;.000;44;53

South

Houston;2;0;0;1.000;33;23

Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;38;37

Jacksonville;1;1;0;.500;34;34

Tennessee;0;2;0;.000;31;61

North

Baltimore;3;0;0;1.000;70;42

Cincinnati;2;0;0;1.000;51;40

Cleveland;1;1;0;.500;37;29

Pittsburgh;1;1;0;.500;65;65

West

L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;41;38

Oakland;1;1;0;.500;31;29

Kansas City;1;1;0;.500;38;31

Denver;0;2;0;.000;51;66

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N.Y. Giants;1;1;0;.500;40;37

Washington;1;1;0;.500;32;39

Dallas;0;2;0;.000;34;45

Philadelphia;0;2;0;.000;34;68

South

Carolina;2;0;0;1.000;55;43

Tampa Bay;2;0;0;1.000;56;38

New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;39;40

Atlanta;0;2;0;.000;14;45

North

Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;82;51

Minnesota;1;1;0;.500;52;42

Chicago;1;2;0;.333;67;70

Detroit;0;2;0;.000;27;46

West

Arizona;2;0;0;1.000;44;32

San Francisco;1;1;0;.500;37;37

L.A. Rams;1;1;0;.500;26;48

Seattle;0;2;0;.000;31;43

MONDAY'S RESULT

Baltimore 20, Indianapolis 19

GAME THURSDAY

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

New England at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Oakland, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Kansas City at Chicago, noon

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 7 p.m.

College polls

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2017 final ranking:

;Rec.;Pts;Pvs.

1. Alabama (42);13-1;1505;1

2. Clemson (18);12-2;1476;4

3. Georgia;13-2;1350;2

4. Wisconsin (1);13-1;1271;7

5. Ohio St.;12-2;1256;5

6. Washington;10-3;1215;16

7. Oklahoma;12-2;1173;3

8. Miami;10-3;1027;13

9. Auburn;10-4;1013;10

10. Penn St.;11-2;1012;8

11. Michigan St.;10-3;877;15

12. Notre Dame;10-3;804;11

13. Stanford;9-5;778;20

14. Michigan;8-5;773;NR

15. Southern Cal;11-3;543;12

16. TCU;11-3;533;9

17. West Virginia;7-6;511;NR

18. Mississippi St.;9-4;450;19

19. Florida St.;7-6;384;NR

20. Virginia Tech;9-4;351;24

21. UCF;13-0;312;6

22. Boise St.;11-3;292;22

23. Texas;7-6;216;NR

24. Oregon;7-6;148;NR

25. LSU;9-4;106;18

Others receiving votes: South Carolina 96, Florida 68, Utah 60, Oklahoma St. 51, FAU 38, Arizona 28, NC State 22, Texas A&M 21, Boston College 18, Northwestern 13, Kansas St. 10, Iowa St. 8, Houston 6, Memphis 3, Troy 2, Iowa 2, Kentucky 1, Arkansas St. 1, Fresno St. 1.

FCS Top 25

The top 25 teams in the preseason 2018 STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and points:

;Rec.;Pts;Pvs.

1. North Dak. St. (151);0-0;3919;--

2. James Madison (6);0-0;3764;--

3. South Dak. St.;0-0;3470;--

4. Sam Houston St.;0-0;3228;--

5. Kennesaw St.;0-0;33120;--

6. Jacksonville St.;0-0;3041;--

7. New Hampshire;0-0;2874;--

8. Weber State;0-0;2815;--

9. Eastern Wash.;0-0;2541;--

10. Wofford;0-0;2087;--

11. Samford;0-0;2003;--

12. Elon;0-0;1812;--

13. North. Iowa;0-0;1612;--

14. North Car. A&T;0-0;1480;--

15. Delaware;0-0;1470;--

16. Central Ark.;0-0;1383;--

17. McNeese St.;0-0;1133;--

18. Nicholls;0-0;1056;--

19. Villanova;0-0;920;--

20. Stony Brook;0-0;798;--

21. Illinois St.;0-0;795;--

22. Austin Peay;0-0;709;--

23. Furman;0-0;685;--

24. Montana;0-0;626;--

25. Youngstown St.;0-0;541;--

Others: South Dakota 496, Western Illinois 401, Southern Utah 357, Northern Arizona 312, Grambling State 289, Idaho 287, Yale 252, Sacramento State 208, San Diego 202, Richmond 91, Monmouth 53, Colgate 45, Lehigh 27, Central Connecticut State 23, North Dakota 13, UC Davis 12, Western Carolina 10, Bethune-Cookman 9, Montana State 8, Stephen F. Austin 7, Eastern Illinois 6, Mercer 6, Southern Illinois 4, Harvard 4, Howard 4, Columbia 3, Dartmouth 3, Duquesne 3, North Carolina Central 3, Citadel 2, Alcorn State 2, UT Martin 1, Southeastern Louisiana 1.

NCAA Division II

;Rec.;Pts;Pvs.

1. Tex. A&M-Comm. (13);14-1;748;1

2. West Florida (14);11-4;721;2

3. Minn. St.-Mankato (2);13-1;691;4

4. Indiana (2);13-1;666;3

5. Fort Hays St.;11-1;591;8

5. NW Missouri St. (2);9-3;591;16

7. Harding;11-4;550;6

8. Ferris St.;11-2;503;5

9. Central Wash;11-1;494;7

10. Grand Valley St. ;8-3;478;NR

11. Midwestern St.;10-1;473;11

12. West Alabama;10-3;470;12

13. Indianapolis;11-1;402;13

14. Colo. St.-Pueblo;9-3;401;17

15. Ashland;11-2;350;10

16. Shepherd;10-1;332;14

17. Assumption;11-2;292;9

18. Cent. Missouri;9-3;209;NR

19. West Georgia;9-4;196;19

20. Sioux Falls;9-3;158;20

21. Winona St.;10-2;134;15

22. Carson-Newman;8-3;118;NR

23. Ohio Dominican;7-3;105;NR

24. Ouachita Baptis;9-3;102;NR

25. Findlay;10-3;101;22

Others Receiving Votes: California (Pa.), 89; Delta St. (Miss.), 74; West Chester (Pa.), 74; Colorado Mesa, 66; Bowie St. (Md.), 60; Virginia St., 51; Minnesota-Duluth, 41; Albany St. (Ga.), 39; Florida Tech, 36; Colorado Mines, 34; Shippensburg (Pa.), 31; Tuskegee (Ala.), 26; Wingate (N.C.), 25; Azusa Pacific (Calif.), 22; Valdosta St. (Ga.), 22; Pittsburg St. (Kan.), 21; Notre Dame (Ohio), 18; Eastern New Mexico, 17; Edinboro (Pa.), 15; Missouri Western St., 14; Bloomsburg (Pa.), 13; Emporia St. (Kan.), 11; Central Oklahoma, 9; LIU Post (N.Y.), 8; Slippery Rock (Pa.), 8; Augustana (S.D.), 5; Fairmont St. (W.Va.), 5; Humboldt St. (Calif.), 4; Catawba (N.C.), 3; Fayetteville St. (N.C.), 3; Hillsdale (Mich.), 3; Southern Arkansas, 1; Washburn (Kan.), 1.

NAIA

;Rec.;Pts;Pvs.

1. Saint Francis (16);14-0;366;1

2. Reinhardt;12-1;349;2

3. Morningside;13-1;340;3

4. Southern Ore.;12-1;324;4

5. Lindsey Wilson;11-1;310;5

6. Saint Xavier;10-2;296;6

7. Georgetown;9-2;268;7

7. Northwestern;10-3;268;8

9. Baker;10-2;259;9

10. Grand View;9-3;231;11

11. Southeastern;8-2;227;10

12. Benedictine;9-3;197;12

13. Dickinson St.;9-2;178;14

14. Langston;10-1;177;13

15. Marian;7-3;167;18

16. Concordia;9-2;163;15

17. Sterling;9-3;159;16

18. Tabor;8-2;95;17

19. Campbellsville;8-2;86;20

20. Rocky Mountain;6-5;75;NR

21. Kansas Wesleyan;8-3;67;21

22. SAGU;8-3;51;19

22. Ariz. Christian;7-3;51;NR

24. Faulkner;7-3;46;22

25. Dakota St.;8-3;44;23

Others receiving votes: Montana Tech 44, Evangel 17, Oklahoma Panhandle State 15, St. Francis (Ill.) 12, College of Idaho 10, William Penn (Iowa) 10, Missouri Valley, Midland (Neb.) 8, Bluefield 3.

