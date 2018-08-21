NFL preseason
GAME THURSDAY
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
New England at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Oakland, 9:30 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Kansas City at Chicago, noon
Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.
San Francisco at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 7 p.m.
College
AP Preseason All-America
FIRST TEAM
Offense -- Quarterback — Will Grier, senior, West Virginia. Running backs — Bryce Love, senior, Stanford; Jonathan Taylor, sophomore, Wisconsin. Tackles — Jonah Williams, junior, Alabama; Mitch Hyatt, senior, Clemson. Guards — Beau Benzschawel, senior, Wisconsin; Nate Herbig, junior, Stanford. Center — Ross Pierschbacher, senior, Alabama. Tight end — Noah Fant, junior, Iowa. Receivers — A.J. Brown, junior, Mississippi; David Sills V, senior, West Virginia. All-purpose player — Myles Gaskin, senior, Washington. Kicker — Matt Gay, senior, Utah.
Defense -- Ends — Nick Bosa, junior, Ohio State; Clelin Ferrell, junior, Clemson. Tackles — Ed Oliver, junior, Houston; Christian Wilkins, Senior, Clemson. Linebackers — Devin White, junior, LSU; Devin Bush, junior, Michigan; T.J. Edwards, senior, Wisconsin. Cornerbacks — Greedy Williams, sophomore, LSU; Deandre Baker, senior, Georgia. Safeties — Jaquan Johnson, senior, Miami; Taylor Rapp, junior, Washington. Punter — Mitch Wishnowsky, senior, Utah.
SECOND TEAM
Offense -- Quarterback — Trace McSorley, senior, Penn State. Running backs — A.J. Dillon, sophomore, Boston College; Damien Harris, junior, Alabama. Tackles — David Edwards, junior, Wisconsin; Greg Little, junior, Mississippi. Guards — Alex Bars, senior, Notre Dame; Michael Dieter, senior, Wisconsin. Center — Sam Mustipher, senior, Notre Dame. Tight end — Kaden Smith, junior, Stanford. Receivers — N'Keal Harry, junior, Arizona State; Anthony Johnson, senior, Buffalo. All-purpose player — Deebo Samuel. senior, South Carolina. Kicker — Rodrigo Blankenship, junior, Georgia.
Defense -- Ends — Rashan Gary, junior, Michigan; Raekwon Davis, junior, Alabama. Tackles — Dexter Lawrence, junior, Clemson; Jeffrey Simmons, junior, Mississippi State. Linebackers — Cameron Smith, senior, Southern California; Troy Dye, junior, Oregon; Mack Wilson, junior, Alabama. Cornerbacks — Byron Murphy, sophomore, Washington; Julian Love, junior, Notre Dame. Safeties — Lukas Dennis, senior, Boston College; Andrew Wingard, senior, Wyoming. Punter — Jake Bailey, senior, Stanford.
Prep schedule
GAMES THURSDAY
(All games are non-district contests)
CLASS 4A
District 3
Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Rapids Washington
CLASS 3A
District 3
North Fayette Valley at Waverly-Shell Rock
CLASS 2A
District 4
North Fayette Valley at Waverly-Shell Rock
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.