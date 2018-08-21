Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NFL preseason

GAME THURSDAY

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

New England at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Oakland, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Kansas City at Chicago, noon

Tennessee at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 3 p.m.

San Francisco at Indianapolis, 3:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 7 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 7 p.m.

College

AP Preseason All-America

FIRST TEAM

Offense -- Quarterback — Will Grier, senior, West Virginia. Running backs — Bryce Love, senior, Stanford; Jonathan Taylor, sophomore, Wisconsin. Tackles — Jonah Williams, junior, Alabama; Mitch Hyatt, senior, Clemson. Guards — Beau Benzschawel, senior, Wisconsin; Nate Herbig, junior, Stanford. Center — Ross Pierschbacher, senior, Alabama. Tight end — Noah Fant, junior, Iowa. Receivers — A.J. Brown, junior, Mississippi; David Sills V, senior, West Virginia. All-purpose player — Myles Gaskin, senior, Washington. Kicker — Matt Gay, senior, Utah.

Defense -- Ends — Nick Bosa, junior, Ohio State; Clelin Ferrell, junior, Clemson. Tackles — Ed Oliver, junior, Houston; Christian Wilkins, Senior, Clemson. Linebackers — Devin White, junior, LSU; Devin Bush, junior, Michigan; T.J. Edwards, senior, Wisconsin. Cornerbacks — Greedy Williams, sophomore, LSU; Deandre Baker, senior, Georgia. Safeties — Jaquan Johnson, senior, Miami; Taylor Rapp, junior, Washington. Punter — Mitch Wishnowsky, senior, Utah.

SECOND TEAM

Offense -- Quarterback — Trace McSorley, senior, Penn State. Running backs — A.J. Dillon, sophomore, Boston College; Damien Harris, junior, Alabama. Tackles — David Edwards, junior, Wisconsin; Greg Little, junior, Mississippi. Guards — Alex Bars, senior, Notre Dame; Michael Dieter, senior, Wisconsin. Center — Sam Mustipher, senior, Notre Dame. Tight end — Kaden Smith, junior, Stanford. Receivers — N'Keal Harry, junior, Arizona State; Anthony Johnson, senior, Buffalo. All-purpose player — Deebo Samuel. senior, South Carolina. Kicker — Rodrigo Blankenship, junior, Georgia.

Defense -- Ends — Rashan Gary, junior, Michigan; Raekwon Davis, junior, Alabama. Tackles — Dexter Lawrence, junior, Clemson; Jeffrey Simmons, junior, Mississippi State. Linebackers — Cameron Smith, senior, Southern California; Troy Dye, junior, Oregon; Mack Wilson, junior, Alabama. Cornerbacks — Byron Murphy, sophomore, Washington; Julian Love, junior, Notre Dame. Safeties — Lukas Dennis, senior, Boston College; Andrew Wingard, senior, Wyoming. Punter — Jake Bailey, senior, Stanford.

Prep schedule

GAMES THURSDAY

(All games are non-district contests)

CLASS 4A

District 3

Cedar Rapids Prairie at Cedar Rapids Washington

CLASS 3A

District 3

North Fayette Valley at Waverly-Shell Rock

CLASS 2A

District 4

North Fayette Valley at Waverly-Shell Rock

