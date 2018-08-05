Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NFL preseason

GAMES THURSDAY

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New England, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 9:30 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Minnesota at Denver, 8 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 9 p.m.

CFL standings

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pts;PF;PA

Ottawa;4;3;0;8;176;168

Hamilton;3;4;0;6;181;147

Toronto;2;5;0;4;137;220

Montreal;1;6;0;2;103;242

WEST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pts;PF;PA

Calgary;7;0;0;14;206;87

Edmonton;5;2;0;10;198;167

Winnipeg;4;3;0;8;239;147

Saskatchewan;3;4;0;6;151;175

B.C.;2;4;0;4;126;165

