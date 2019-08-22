Clip art football

NFL preseason

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;3;0;0;1.000;63;23

Buffalo;2;0;0;1.000;51;30

Miami;2;1;0;.667;70;50

N.Y. Jets;1;1;0;.500;44;41

South

Tennessee;1;1;0;.500;44;32

Houston;1;1;0;.500;56;51

Jacksonville;0;3;0;.000;17;75

Indianapolis;0;2;0;.000;34;45

North

Pittsburgh;2;0;0;1.000;47;35

Baltimore;3;0;0;1.000;81;28

Cleveland;2;0;0;1.000;51;28

Cincinnati;1;2;0;.333;63;76

West

Oakland;3;0;0;1.000;69;50

Kansas City;1;1;0;.500;45;34

Denver;1;2;0;.333;43;56

L.A. Chargers;0;2;0;.000;30;36

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N.Y. Giants;3;0;0;1.000;88;58

Dallas;1;1;0;.500;23;27

Washington;1;2;0;.333;42;60

Philadelphia;1;2;0;.333;49;63

South

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;44;44

New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;44;51

Carolina;1;2;0;.333;40;50

Atlanta;0;4;0;.000;54;89

North

Minnesota;2;0;0;1.000;59;44

Green Bay;1;2;0;.333;62;74

Chicago;0;2;0;.000;26;55

Detroit;0;2;0;.000;26;61

West

San Francisco;2;0;0;1.000;41;24

Seattle;1;1;0;.500;41;39

Arizona;1;1;0;.500;43;46

L.A. Rams;0;2;0;.000;13;28

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Giants 25, Cincinnati 23

Washington 19, Atlanta 7

New England 10, Carolina 3

Baltimore 26, Philadelphia 15

Miami 22, Jacksonville 7

Oakland 22, Green Bay 21

GAMES TODAY

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY

Arizona at Minnesota, noon

Houston at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.

New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 9 p.m.

GAME SUNDAY

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

CFL

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Hamilton;7;2;0;.777;285;180

Montreal;4;4;0;.500;204;212

Ottawa;3;6;0;.333;175;246

Toronto;1;7;0;.125;129;282

WEST DIVISION

Winnipeg;7;2;0;.778;269;171

Edmonton;6;3;0;.667;236;164

Saskatchewan;5;3;0;.625;224;183

Calgary;5;4;0;.555;249;220

BC;1;8;0;.111;195;308

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

No games scheduled

College scores

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Iowa community college

Hutchinson 41, Ellsworth 16

Iowa Western 36, Coffeyville 14

