NFL preseason
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;3;0;0;1.000;63;23
Buffalo;2;0;0;1.000;51;30
Miami;2;1;0;.667;70;50
N.Y. Jets;1;1;0;.500;44;41
South
Tennessee;1;1;0;.500;44;32
Houston;1;1;0;.500;56;51
Jacksonville;0;3;0;.000;17;75
Indianapolis;0;2;0;.000;34;45
North
Pittsburgh;2;0;0;1.000;47;35
Baltimore;3;0;0;1.000;81;28
Cleveland;2;0;0;1.000;51;28
Cincinnati;1;2;0;.333;63;76
West
Oakland;3;0;0;1.000;69;50
Kansas City;1;1;0;.500;45;34
Denver;1;2;0;.333;43;56
L.A. Chargers;0;2;0;.000;30;36
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N.Y. Giants;3;0;0;1.000;88;58
Dallas;1;1;0;.500;23;27
Washington;1;2;0;.333;42;60
Philadelphia;1;2;0;.333;49;63
South
Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;44;44
New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;44;51
Carolina;1;2;0;.333;40;50
Atlanta;0;4;0;.000;54;89
North
Minnesota;2;0;0;1.000;59;44
Green Bay;1;2;0;.333;62;74
Chicago;0;2;0;.000;26;55
Detroit;0;2;0;.000;26;61
West
San Francisco;2;0;0;1.000;41;24
Seattle;1;1;0;.500;41;39
Arizona;1;1;0;.500;43;46
L.A. Rams;0;2;0;.000;13;28
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Giants 25, Cincinnati 23
Washington 19, Atlanta 7
New England 10, Carolina 3
Baltimore 26, Philadelphia 15
Miami 22, Jacksonville 7
Oakland 22, Green Bay 21
GAMES TODAY
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
Arizona at Minnesota, noon
Houston at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Jets, 6:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Rams, 8 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 9 p.m.
GAME SUNDAY
Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
CFL
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Hamilton;7;2;0;.777;285;180
Montreal;4;4;0;.500;204;212
Ottawa;3;6;0;.333;175;246
Toronto;1;7;0;.125;129;282
WEST DIVISION
Winnipeg;7;2;0;.778;269;171
Edmonton;6;3;0;.667;236;164
Saskatchewan;5;3;0;.625;224;183
Calgary;5;4;0;.555;249;220
BC;1;8;0;.111;195;308
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
No games scheduled
College scores
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Iowa community college
Hutchinson 41, Ellsworth 16
Iowa Western 36, Coffeyville 14
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.