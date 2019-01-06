Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

NFL playoffs

Wild-card round

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

L.A. Chargers 23, Baltimore 17

Philadelphia 16, Chicago 15

Divisional playoffs

GAMES SATURDAY

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

GAMES SUNDAY

L.A. Chargers at New England, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)

NFL summary

EAGLES 16, BEARS 15

Philadelphia;3;0;7;6 -- 16

Chicago;0;6;0;9 -- 15

First quarter

Phi -- FG Elliott 43, 9:32.

Second quarter

Chi -- FG Parkey 36, 9:38.

Chi -- FG Parkey 29, :00.

Third quarter

Phi -- Goedert 10 pass from Foles (Elliott kick), 5:20.

Fourth quarter

Chi -- FG Parkey 34, 14:13.

Chi -- Robinson 22 pass from Trubisky (pass failed), 9:04.

Phi -- Tate 2 pass from Foles (run failed), :56.

A -- 62,462.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Phi;Chi

First downs;21;17

Total Net Yards;300;356

Rushes-yards;23-42;18-65

Passing yards;258;291

Punt Returns;1-(-1);0-0

Kickoff Returns;2-35;3-65

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-0

Comp-Att-Int;25-40-2;26-43-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-8;2-12

Punts;5-45.2;6-40.5

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;3-25;3-52

Time of Possession;30:48;29:12

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Philadelphia, Sproles 13-21, Smallwood 8-20, Adams 1-2, Foles 1-minus 1. Chicago, Howard 10-35, Gabriel 2-20, Trubisky 3-9, Cunningham 1-2, Cohen 1-0, Mizzell 1-minus 1.

PASSING -- Philadelphia, Foles 25-40-2-266. Chicago, Trubisky 26-43-0-303.

RECEIVING -- Philadelphia, Jeffery 6-82, Ertz 5-52, Tate 5-46, Agholor 3-32, Goedert 2-20, Smallwood 2-20, Sproles 2-14. Chicago, Robinson 10-143, Gabriel 4-37, Miller 3-34, Cohen 3-27, Shaheen 3-13, Braunecker 2-15, Bellamy 1-34.

MISSED FIELD GOALS -- Chicago, Parkey 43.

College bowls

GAME TODAY

College Football Championship

Santa Clara, Calif.

Clemson (14-0) vs. Alabama (14-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments