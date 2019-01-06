NFL playoffs
Wild-card round
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
L.A. Chargers 23, Baltimore 17
Philadelphia 16, Chicago 15
Divisional playoffs
GAMES SATURDAY
Indianapolis at Kansas City, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)
Dallas at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)
GAMES SUNDAY
L.A. Chargers at New England, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)
NFL summary
EAGLES 16, BEARS 15
Philadelphia;3;0;7;6 -- 16
Chicago;0;6;0;9 -- 15
First quarter
Phi -- FG Elliott 43, 9:32.
Second quarter
Chi -- FG Parkey 36, 9:38.
Chi -- FG Parkey 29, :00.
Third quarter
Phi -- Goedert 10 pass from Foles (Elliott kick), 5:20.
Fourth quarter
Chi -- FG Parkey 34, 14:13.
Chi -- Robinson 22 pass from Trubisky (pass failed), 9:04.
Phi -- Tate 2 pass from Foles (run failed), :56.
A -- 62,462.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Phi;Chi
First downs;21;17
Total Net Yards;300;356
Rushes-yards;23-42;18-65
Passing yards;258;291
Punt Returns;1-(-1);0-0
Kickoff Returns;2-35;3-65
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-0
Comp-Att-Int;25-40-2;26-43-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-8;2-12
Punts;5-45.2;6-40.5
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;3-25;3-52
Time of Possession;30:48;29:12
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- Philadelphia, Sproles 13-21, Smallwood 8-20, Adams 1-2, Foles 1-minus 1. Chicago, Howard 10-35, Gabriel 2-20, Trubisky 3-9, Cunningham 1-2, Cohen 1-0, Mizzell 1-minus 1.
PASSING -- Philadelphia, Foles 25-40-2-266. Chicago, Trubisky 26-43-0-303.
RECEIVING -- Philadelphia, Jeffery 6-82, Ertz 5-52, Tate 5-46, Agholor 3-32, Goedert 2-20, Smallwood 2-20, Sproles 2-14. Chicago, Robinson 10-143, Gabriel 4-37, Miller 3-34, Cohen 3-27, Shaheen 3-13, Braunecker 2-15, Bellamy 1-34.
MISSED FIELD GOALS -- Chicago, Parkey 43.
College bowls
GAME TODAY
College Football Championship
Santa Clara, Calif.
Clemson (14-0) vs. Alabama (14-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
