Clip art football

NFL playoffs

Divisional playoffs

GAMES SATURDAY

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 3:35 p.m. (NBC)

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m. (FOX)

GAMES SUNDAY

L.A. Chargers at New England, 12:05 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m. (FOX)

College score

MONDAY'S RESULT

College Football Championship

Clemson 44, Alabama 16

FCS poll

Coaches Top 25

(Final)

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. N. Dakota St. (26);15-0;650;1

2. Eastern Wash.;12-3;623;3

3. S. Dakota St.;10-3;590;5

4. Kennesaw St.;11-2;558;2

5. Maine;10-4;521;14

6. Weber St.;10-3;502;4

7. Colgate;10-2;492;7

8. UC Davis;10-3;468;10

9. Princeton;10-0;432;8

10. James Madison;9-4;405;6

11. N.C. A&T;10-2;388;11

12. Wofford;9-4;364;12

13. Jacksonville St.;9-4;347;9

14. Nicholls;9-4;328;13

15. Dartmouth;9-1;275;15

16. SE Missouri St.;9-4;235;20

17. Montana St.;8-5;193;24

18. Stony Brook;7-5;161;16

19. Elon;6-5;153;17

20. San Diego;9-3;133;18

21. ETSU;8-4;128;21

22. Towson;7-5;92;19

23. Delaware;7-5;89;23

24. Duquesne;9-4;83;NR

25. Indiana St.;7-4;77;22

Others receiving votes: Northern Iowa 73, Alcorn State 30, Incarnate Word 21, Monmouth 17, Illinois State 9, Lamar 9, Rhode Island 3, Idaho State 1.

